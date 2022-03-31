Italian model is murdered during ‘erotic game’ with neighbor

Model Carol Maltesi, known as Charlotte Angie. Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Man confessed to the crime and was arrested

Model was murdered with hammer

Maltesi worked on the OnlyFans platform

A 43-year-old Italian man confessed to killing and dismembering erotic model Carol Maltesi, 25. The case took place in January, but the confession only came this week.

The murder took place in the city of Rescaldina, province of Milan. Davide Fontana was arrested this Tuesday (29), after having spontaneously gone to the police station to register Carol’s disappearance. He was a friend and neighbor of the victim.

The police, however, detected inconsistencies in his account, and he ended up confessing to the crime.

The young woman was also known by her stage name, Charlotte Angie. According to the perpetrator’s account, she was killed with a hammer during an “erotic game” in her own apartment.

Fontana told police that he bought a freezer to store the body. Afterwards, he quartered her and threw the parts off a cliff in the municipality of Borno, about 150 kilometers northeast of Rescaldina.

The model’s remains were found on March 21, but had not been identified, as no one had reported her missing until then.

Fontana says that, in recent months, no one has looked for the victim. “Only his mother, with a few messages on WhatsApp, and an ex-boyfriend, also with messages. By phone, no one,” he said. The Italian even paid the rent on Maltesi’s house so as not to arouse suspicion.

Maltesi had adult content profile

A resident of Milan, Carol Maltesi worked as a saleswoman until she opened a profile on the social network OnlyFans, for sharing adult content. There, she approached professional porn.

She was the mother of a boy. On her Instagram, she claimed to be an artist and model. She also used her social media to call for an end to violence against women.

Colleagues of the model say that she had a relationship of trust with Fontana, who even had the keys to her apartment.