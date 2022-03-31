It’s All True has films about Putin’s opponent, bullying and dictatorships; see 15 highlights – 03/30/2022 – Cinema

​Indigenous struggles, acts against authoritarian governments, bullying, the government of Vladimir Putin and other topics that are currently buzzing in the news have quickly jumped from journalism to movie screens. Documentarians from around the world have pointed their lenses at recent events — and many of these productions will be shown at the É Tudo Verdade festival, which begins this Thursday, the 31st.

Despite the eagerness for a return to face-to-face and for events without mandatory use of a mask, the documentary festival reaches its 27th edition in a hybrid format, with a cautious return to movie theaters and in-person and online screenings. For the past two years, programming has been purely digital.

77 titles from 34 countries will be screened for free until April 10th. In the capital of São Paulo, the on-site screenings will be divided between the Centro Cultural São Paulo, Espaço Itaú de Cinema, IMS Paulista and Sesc 24 de Maio. The festival will also have sessions in Rio de Janeiro.

The complete grid, however, will only be available on streaming. More specifically, on the platforms É Tudo Verdade Play, Itaú Cultural Play and Sesc Digital, serving those who are not yet comfortable facing a movie theater — or are just too lazy to leave the house. Titles are available until the viewing limit is reached or for 24 hours.

Anyone who decides to enjoy a movie in cinemas will have to follow the health protocols, some more rigid than those currently required: it will be necessary to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19, the theaters will have reduced capacity and it will be necessary to wear a mask during the session, even with the recent easing announced by the state government.

In such cases, ticket collection must be done one hour in advance. On the É Tudo Verdade Play and Itaú Cultural Play platforms, it is necessary to register for free to watch the chosen film. At Sesc Digital, just follow the schedule and press play. The complete grid is available on the festival page.

To heat up the debate, check out below 15 unmissable films shown at the event, divided by subjects that often occupy the news.

HARASSMENT

When We Bullyed

Jay Rosenblatt, his old schoolmates and the teacher at the time were involved in a bullying episode in the past. Fifty years later, he goes out in search of these people. It was nominated for this year’s Oscar in the category of best short documentary, and the director is also at the festival with “How to Measure a Year?”, in which he analyzes the passage of time through the growth of his daughter.



USA, Germany, 2021. Dir.: Jay Rosenblatt. 10 years. At IMS Paulista (av. Paulista, 2424, Bela Vista, central region, ims.com.br), on Fri. (1st), at 15:30. Online on 4/10 at 7pm on É Tudo Verdade Play (limit of 500 views)

CINEBIOGRAPHIES

Belchior – Just a Wild Heart

Premiere of the film that profiles the singer and songwriter from Ceará who died in 2017, who became almost a legend of MPB. The documentary is stitched together by interviews, archive images, lyrics and poems recited by the actor Silvero Pereira, his countryman and today in the soap opera “Pantanal”, after appearing in “Bacurau”.



Brazil, 2022. Directed by: Camilo Cavalcanti and Natália Dias. Free. At Espaço Itaú de Cinema Augusta (r. Augusta, 1475, Consolação, central region, itaucinemas.com.br), on 4/7, at 8pm. Online on 4/7, at 9 pm, on É Tudo Verdade Play (limit of 1,800 views); 8/4, at 1 pm, on É Tudo Verdade Play (limit of 200 plays), followed by a debate, at 3 pm, on the festival’s YouTube channel

Cesaria Évora

With never-before-seen footage, Ana Sofia Fonseca’s film traces an intimate portrait of Cesária Évora, the barefoot diva and one of the most recognized singers in the Portuguese language, an unavoidable name in Cape Verde. Selected for the SXSW 2022 festival.



Portugal, 2022. Director: Ana Sofia Fonseca. 12 years. Online on 4/6 at 7pm at É Tudo Verdade Play (limit 1,500 views)

Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Cinema

The film sheds light on the story of Oscar Micheaux, a pioneer of the African American film industry and the most successful black director of the first half of the 20th century, as he wrote, directed and produced more than 40 films. Nominated for last year’s Golden Eye award, which awards the best documentary at Cannes.



Italy, 2021. Dir.: Francesco Zippel. 10 years. Online on 4/10, at 3pm, on É Tudo Verdade Play (limit of 1,000 views)

CRIMES WITHOUT SOLUTION

Killers without Punishment

Director David Wilkinson investigates why people who committed murders during the Holocaust were never tried or even questioned.



United Kingdom, 2021. Dir.: David Nicholas Wilkinson. 14 years. Online on Mon. (4), at 19:00, at É Tudo Verdade Play (limit of 1,500 views)

Where’s Heleny?

Stop-motion animation recovers the trajectory of Heleny Guariba, a teacher and theater director who disappeared in the 1970s, during the Brazilian military dictatorship.



Brazil, 2022. Dir.: Esther Vital. 18 years. IMS Paulista (av. Paulista, 2424, Bela Vista, central region, ims.com.br), no. (3) at 5:30 pm. Online from April 1st to 10th, at Itaú Cultural Play; on 4/5, at 4 pm, the director participates in a debate on the festival’s YouTube channel

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass

More than 30 years after the drama “JFK: The Question That Will Not Shut Up”, Oliver Stone returns to the assassination of US President John Kennedy in 1963 — but this time, he does it in the form of a documentary. In it, the filmmaker analyzes documents about the attack that are no longer classified. Nominated for the Golden Eye in Cannes last year.



USA, 2021. Dir.: Oliver Stone. 12 years. Online on 4/8 at 7pm on É Tudo Verdade Play (limit 1,500 views)

INDIGENOUS STRUGGLES

Goodbye Captain

The film by anthropologist and filmmaker Vincent Carelli is the last of the trilogy that includes “Corumbiara” (2009) and “Martírio” (2016). Killed in 2016, Krohokrenhum, leader of the parkatejê gavião indigenous, tells his daughters and granddaughters about the wars fought until he went to the Mãe Maria reserve, in Pará.



Brazil, 2022. Dir.: Vincent Carelli and Tita. Free. No Espace Itaú de Cinema Augusta (r. Augusta, 1475, Consolação, central region, itaucinemas.com.br), on 4/5, at 8 pm. Online on 5/4, at 9 pm, at É Tudo Verdade Play (limit of 1,800 views); on 4/6, at 12pm, at É Tudo Verdade Play (limit 200 views), followed by a debate, at 3 pm, on the festival’s YouTube channel

the territory

The scenes captured over three years show the struggle of the uru-eu-wau-wau indigenous people against deforestation caused by loggers and farmers in a protected area of ​​the Amazon rainforest. Alex Pritz’s debut feature was awarded at this year’s Sundance.



Brazil, Denmark, USA, 2022. Dir.: Alex Pritz. 12 years. At Espaço Itaú de Cinema Augusta (r. Augusta, 1475, Consolação, central region, itaucinemas.com.br), on 4/10, at 8 pm. Online on 4/10, at 9pm, on É Tudo Verdade Play (limit 1,500 views)

AUTHORITARIANISM AND DICTATORSHIPS

Myanmar diaries

The Myanmar Film Collective draws attention to the country’s repression after the 2021 coup. In the form of a manifesto, the film stitches cellphone videos with more poetic staging and reflections. It won the award for best documentary at this year’s Berlinale.



Myanmar, 2022. Dir.: Myanmar Film Collective. 14 years. Online on Sat. (2), at 1 pm, on É Tudo Verdade Play (limit of 1,500 views)

When a City Rises

Directed by seven people, the production followed a 21-year-old student, a teenage couple and a young father during the protests against China in Hong Kong in June 2019. It won the Fact award at the Copenhagen film festival in 2021.



Hong Kong and United Kingdom, 2021. Dir.: Iris Kwong, Ip Kar Man, Cathy Chu, Han Yan Yuen, Huang Yuk-kwok, Jenn Lee and Evie Cheung. 14 years. Online on Fri. (1st), at 1 pm, at É Tudo Verdade Play (limit of 1,500 views)

RUSSIA UNDER PUTIN

navalny

It is the Brazilian premiere of the film about Alexei Navalni, an activist opposed to Vladimir Putin who survived a poisoning attempt in 2020. During his recovery in hospitals, he identified those responsible for the attack – and even so, he decided to return to Russia. It was awarded at Sundance this year.



USA, 2022. Dir.: Daniel Roher. 12 years. Online on 5/4 at 5pm on É Tudo Verdade Play (limit 1,500 views)

CLASSIC

The History of the Civil War

Presented only once, in the 1920s, and recovered a hundred years later, the film has among its directors Dziga Vertov, the same as the classic “A Man with a Camera”. Made from a seam of 12 short films, the production depicts the Russian Civil War, presented in chronological order — the conflict is linked to Bolshevik rule after the Russian Revolution of 1917. This will be the first showing in the Americas.



Russia, 1922. Dir.: Dziga Vertov and Nikolai Izvolov. 10 years. IMS Paulista (av. Paulista, 2424, Bela Vista, central region, ims.com.br), no. (3) at 3:30 pm. Online on Sat. (2), at 11 am, on É Tudo Verdade Play (limit of 1,500 views)

Chico Antônio – The Hero with Character

Documentary in which Eduardo Escorel rescues a figure from Rio Grande do Norte mentioned by Mário de Andrade in the late 1920s: Chico Antônio, coconut singer and master of popular dance.



Brazil, 1983. Director: Eduardo Escorel. Free. IMS Paulista (av. Paulista, 2424, Bela Vista, central region, ims.com.br), on Sat. (two), at 3:30 pm. Online on Sun. (3), at 11 am, on It’s All True Play (limit 1,500 views)

It’s All True – Based on an Unfinished Film by Orson Welles

It reconstitutes the homonymous work by Orson Welles made in South America and recorded in 1942, with scenes recorded in Brazil. The title was never finalized and generated this documentary, which rescues the production.



USA, 1993. Dir.: Orson Welles, Bill Krohn and Myron Meisel. 10 years. IMS Paulista (av. Paulista, 2424, Bela Vista, central region, ims.com.br), this Fri. (1st), at 5:30 pm