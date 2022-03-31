Ivermectin is not effective to reduce hospitalizations for covid, Brazilian study points out

SAO PAULO – A ivermectin was not effective in preventing patients with Covid-19 hospitalized, according to the results of a large clinical trial published this Wednesday, 30. The research involved 1,358 people infected with the new coronavirus from 12 cities in Minas Gerais. The results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers carried out a double-blind study, with patients who had symptoms of covid-19 for up to seven days between March 23, 2021 and August 6, 2021, the main peak of deaths from the pandemic in Brazil. Half were randomly assigned to be given ivermectin (679 patients) and the other half received placebo (679 patients).

“The result showed that we did not have any sign of benefit from the medication to treat covid”, he says in an interview with Estadão researcher and professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais (PUC-Minas) Gilmar Reis, who led the study.

Volunteers who took ivermectin in the first three days after a positive coronavirus test even had worse results than those in the placebo group. The study was peer-reviewed before being published in the scientific journal.

Ivermectin is commonly used as an antiparasitic drug and has been shown to have clinical efficacy in treating onchocerciasis (worm infection), strongyloidiasis (intestinal infection), and scabies. At the beginning of the pandemic, researchers began to test several drugs against covid-19 and the hypothesis arose that ivermectin could block the coronavirus, which was not confirmed.

“We have seen great ideologization of ivermectin in our country, and also in the United States. Today, in Brazil, this has reduced a lot, but in the United States it remains very intense”, says the researcher. “So we thought we had all the presuppositions to study the drug.”

The motivation to pursue these results, explains Reis, also came from a concern for a drug to fight the disease. “The world is in a race against time in an attempt to find therapeutics for covid. We understand that in the face of the pandemic, we needed to give quick, consistent and robust responses”, he explains.

“For this, we developed a collaboration network. I designed the research protocol and received regulatory approvals”, adds Reis. Conducted on patients from the public network, the study had the help of mayors and health secretaries. To give consistency to the methodological part, it also had the support of researchers from universities such as McMaster, in Canada, and Stanford, in the United States.

According to the researcher, the expectation is now that the results obtained by the study generate effects in the treatment of covid. “For sure, in several parts of the world, they will stop consuming ivermectin”, points out Reis.

“Now that people can dive into the details and the data, we hope this will divert most doctors away from ivermectin to other therapies,” David Boulware, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota, told the paper. The New York Times.