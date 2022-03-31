Joe Biden raises NASA budget to 2023. Bezos likes

This Monday (29), US President Joe Biden presented his proposed requisition for the budget to be spent by agencies during the 2023 fiscal year, and the NASA was generously graced with an increase of about US$1.2 billion from 2022, jumping from US$24.8 billion to US$26 billion.

The proposal includes more money for the Artemis Program, which predicts the return of American astronauts to the Moon in 2025, and a possible consolation prize to Blue Origin, for predicting the construction of a second lunar lander; Jeff Bezos’ company had lost the bid to SpaceX, in which NASA was sued for doing so.

The US$ 2 billion increase in NASA’s budget is meticulously directed to various sectors of the space agency, it does not decide which department receives the money and how much, as is to be expected, the determination comes from the government, but still, it is noted that the Biden administration wants to push ahead with work on resuming manned space exploration.

Unsurprisingly, the US wants to go back to the moon by all means, and the Artemis Program, which has gained traction under the Trump administration (although he has imposed unrealistic time windows), has received full attention. Funding for astronaut suits, for example, will jump from $100 million to $276 million; an additional US$48 million will be allocated to exploration of the Moon, Mars and other lands.

The document details (caution, PDF) how much money each department will receive if Biden’s budget is approved, but it is important to note that some sectors have suffered cuts; the launch system was reduced by US$ 15.3 million, with the Orion capsule being the most affected. Interestingly, Boeing will receive another $1 million to spend on the SLS, NASA’s eternal “church work”.

Other sectors that suffered a reduction are those involving the ISS (-US$ 20.1 million) and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsules (-US$ 10.7 million), remembering again that the US government, especially the Senate and the House of Representatives, does not like Elon Musk, no matter how much his company presents results, for reasons that we have already explained.

On the other hand, the Artemis Program received the largest contribution of all the agency’s departments, with an additional US$538.3 million in 2023, going from US$2.062 billion to US$2.6 billion. The projection is that the money will continue to come in substantially until 2027, reaching up to US$ 4.45 billion. The objective is very clear, the White House does not want more delays in the program.

The total budget earmarked for deep space exploration by NASA will rise from $6.75 billion in 2022 to $7.48 billion next year (+$728.1 million) if the budget passes. However, it is worth noting that much of the increase, US$ 290.6 million, is destined for a single item on the list, the lunar landing system (Human Landing System, or HLS).

The reason is quite simple, Biden is proposing that NASA hire another company to develop a second HLS, in parallel with SpaceX’s Starship. And it doesn’t take a genius to figure out who will be the main privileged.

In 2021, NASA got a nice headache when deciding that it would only close with SpaceX, for the development of the HLS of the Artemis Program. The explanation, given by director Bill Nelson, was that the agency only had money for one, due to the various cuts imposed by the legislature.

In favor of Elon Musk’s company, both the Starship being not a module, but a complete ship, and the platform being much cheaper than the competitors, Dynetics’ HLS and Blue Origin’s ILV, this Jeff’s space company, weighed in favor of the company. Bezos, who has a bad habit of suing the government when he is passed over for bids.

In fact, Bezos questioned NASA’s decision to choose only SpaceX (note: Blue Origin, founded in 2000, 2 years before SpaceX never sent a bolt into space), but when the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) rejected his claim, it again sued the government.

NASA and SpaceX were legally obliged to stop all work on the Starship until the dispute was resolved, which dragged on for 3 months, eventually postponing the date of return to the Moon, from 2024 to 2025. In the end, Bezos lost again.

However, the CEO of Blue Origin had other alternatives. He even offered Blue Origin to work for free for the first $2 billion of ILV-related costs, which is a bad deal for NASA, as it would have to pay the rest of the money itself.

At the same time, Bezos had been lobbying to secure an additional $10 billion in funding for NASA’s budget, even if that didn’t guarantee his company’s choice in a new bid, it only opened up the possibility that it would be possible to order a second one. HLS.

The budget proposed by Biden does not even come close to the amount idealized by Bezos, but the bidding molds are the same, the ILV would compete with the Dynetics HLS, although the costs of both are respectively 4x and 2x higher than those presented by the SpaceX, for the Starship.

Even though it is twice as expensive as the Dynetics proposal, given that Bezos has connections and a lot more money, if the budget is approved, it is very likely that Blue Origin will end up being contemplated with a contract for the second HLS.

As Michael says, it’s not personal, Sonny, it’s strictly business.

Of course, there is the possibility that the proposed budget will go through adjustments and cuts (I would say that these are inevitable), but in the possibility that the additional to the HLS is maintained, or even increased, NASA would be tied to the obligation to carry out a new bid for a second platform.

And thanks to Jeff Bezos’, albeit almost exclusively verbal, lobbying for space exploration, Blue Origin is unlikely to miss out on Dynetics, not least because the agency doesn’t have the brains to other process.

Source: NASA