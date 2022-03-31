Latam plane shoots sparks from wheel after landing gear failure

A possible malfunction in the front landing gear on a Latam Colombia aircraft was recorded on video. The scene shows intense sparks generated at the height of the front wheel.

According to data from the AirNav RadarBox tracking platform, the flight would be the LA 4292, from Latam Colombia, between Medellin and Cartagena, operated by an Airbus A320-214, with ten years of use.





Scheduled to take off at 10:58 am, the plane took off at 2:15 pm this Tuesday (29) from Medellin.

The aircraft needed to make turns (orbit) before landing. This usually occurs while the crew certifies the failure and for the aircraft to discharge fuel and land with a weight that does not pose a risk to the aircraft structure.

The blog did not obtain information on the number of passengers on board.

Regarding the incident, Latam issued the following note:



LATAM Colombia informs that the aircraft with registration CC-BAS, which operated flight LA4292 on the Medellín-Cartagena route this Tuesday (29/3), had a problem with one of the wheels of the front landing gear during takeoff. For this reason, the plane immediately returned to José María Córdova airport, where it landed at 3:12 pm (local time). The commander declared an emergency and received priority for landing, as well as support from the firefighters on the ground.



All passengers and crew are in good health. LATAM is in contact with the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia to provide all the information necessary to start the investigation process into the incident.



