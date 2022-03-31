Life on Pluto? New discovery could change scientists’ view

And then I would take a one-way trip to Pluto? Recent NASA discoveries reveal new features of the dwarf planet. There are still no strong indications of life on the star, but images captured by the New Horizons mission reveal a surprise: ice volcanoes.

Despite the recent visualization, the record is from a flyby of the dwarf planet and its moons in July 2015. The novelty calls into question almost everything scientists know about Pluto.

The volcanoes are in a rugged region of Pluto that doesn’t look like any other part of the planet or the solar system itself. The formations are huge and occupy the southwestern part of the Sputnik Planitia ice sheet, whose diameter is 1,000 km.

On site, the ground is very uneven and is full of volcanic domes. These ruptures are about 4 to 7 kilometers high and 150 to 225 kilometers wide. You Pluto’s volcanoes are similar in volume to Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano, one of the largest on Earth.

A curiosity is that the area does not have impact craters that can be seen on the surface of the planet, which suggests that the volcanoes were active not long ago. The lack of this formation also suggests that Pluto’s interior has more residual heat than expected.

Given that Pluto once had an underground ocean, finding these ice volcanoes suggests that there is still water there, and it could be close to the surface.

Until the 2000s, we learned that the solar system was made up of nine planets, the most distant of which was Pluto. However, in 2006, the International Astronomical Union changed its category and it became considered a dwarf planet.

Today, it is known that Pluto is one of many icy objects that orbit far from the sun, with an average temperature of minus 232 °C.

With the new discovery and the promotion of the idea that Pluto has a warmer interior than previously thought, new theories are formulated. The scientists involved in the discovery advocate sending a new expedition to the dwarf planet in order to directly assess its potential.