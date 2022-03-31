Man gets rotten penis after injecting cocaine into genitals

A 35-year-old man had severe injuries to his penis after injecting cocaine into a vein in his genitals. The patient arrived at the emergency department of a hospital in the United States reporting that he had been in “excruciating and increasing pain” for at least three days.

In addition to the pain, the genitalia showed swelling, a blanching on the front and necrosis and ulcer on the side.

The case was recorded with details and images by the American Journal of Case Reports, a well-known American scientific publication (the images are strong and will not be reproduced.

According to the report, which preserved the man’s name, he had a “significant” medical history related to drug use and had injected cocaine into the dorsal vein of the penis at least twice in the two weeks prior to admission, “with no complications whatsoever.” “.

Despite the identification of an ulcer on the penis, gangrene of the intimate organ was ruled out, which allowed the doctors to start a recovery treatment with antibiotics. After 10 days, already recovered from the injuries, the patient was released.

He refused to go to rehab for his drug addiction and lost contact with doctors for follow-up after discharge, according to the scientific website report.

In the article about the case, the authors warn that the intravenous use of drugs favors lesions in the veins, such as erythema – redness of the skin -, necrosis and vasoconstriction, which can lead to problems such as high blood pressure.

Intravenous drug users are 35 times more likely to develop chronic venous disease than people who have never used the same drugs.