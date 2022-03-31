Mexican government B787 will now be available for party rental

Fuerza Aérea Mexicana Boeing 787-8 – Image: Presidencia de la República Mexicana, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to lease the Mexican version of Air Force One for weddings and 15th birthday parties after the government was unable to find a buyer for the unwanted multi-million luxury jet.

With this, the president will transfer the aircraft to a military institution that will operate from the new Felipe Angeles airport, in Mexico City. The plane will be parked there and available for people to rent to host parties on board, the Seattle Times reported.

With the lease of the jet, the president hopes to cover the costs of the plane, renting it out for weddings, debutante parties and parties in general, while the Mexican leader continues to fly commercial flights.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was purchased by Obrador’s predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto, to replace an aging Boeing 757, but Obrador, a self-proclaimed “people’s man,” sees the presidential jet as a waste of money and wants nothing to do with it. plane.

Purchased at a cost of $218 million, the 787-8 was expected to serve the Mexican government for at least 15 years. Instead, the aircraft has been largely unused since Obrador took office, and attempts to get rid of the luxury jet have been unsuccessful.





Through an appraisal, it was learned that commercial airlines would not want to purchase due to the significant cost of converting a high-capacity luxury interior to a commercial airliner cabin, which would account for nearly 60% of the plane’s value.

At the same time, selling the aircraft to an ultra-wealthy customer as a private jet could potentially take two years and lose 30% of the aircraft’s value.

However, this is exactly what Obrador’s management tried for over a year as the plane racked up huge maintenance costs. No buyer found. So the government even tried an unusual plan: a raffle with the plane as the first prize. There was no success either, and now the new idea will be put into practice.

