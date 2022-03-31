Microsoft Store May Have Revealed Multiple Activision Blizzard Games on Xbox Game Pass

As many of you will remember, earlier this year, Microsoft once again surprised us with the purchase of Activision Blizzard for around $70 billion, thus making it the biggest and most expensive purchase to date. How could it be otherwise, everyone is eagerly awaiting new details about this acquisition, which will not be revealed until it becomes effective.

While we already know that Xbox Game Studios will be hosting an impressive portfolio of games with 14 talented studios, a track record of commercial successes like Call of Duty can be something of great value to gamers.

Although, among the few details that senior Xbox officials were able to reveal, Phil Spencer confirmed that Microsoft would add as many as possible of games from Activision Blizzard to the Xbox Game Pass, as was the case with Bethesda titles after the completion of the ZeniMax Media acquisition. For this reason, it now seems that this moment may be approaching, as thanks to VidocqClues and the well-known Idle Sloth via Twitter, the Microsoft Store would leave us several clues about the possible arrival of several Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass.

As you can see, Call of Duty Cold War, Diablo II Resurrected, Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) appear in the ‘Xbox Game Pass Offers’ section, so they could be clear clues to its impending arrival on Xbox Game Pass. Anyway, we at Windows Club We will keep you informed of any news.