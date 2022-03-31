Minas Gerais deputies increase salary review for Education, Health and Safety

THE proposal for inflationary recomposition of 10.06% presented by Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) reaches the plenary of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), in the 2nd round, different from how it was approved in the 1st round. The Financial and Budget Inspection Commission (FFO) maintained the 10.06% proposed by the government of Minas to all civil servants, but increased the salary review for categories such as Education, Health and Public Security. Both the report and the amendments were approved, this Wednesday (30), by 5 votes to 2.

The new text foresees, for example, the readjustment of basic education workers in Minas by 33.24%, in addition to the 10.06% already proposed. The index corresponds to the update of the national salary floor carried out by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) last January. “The State Constitution determines that readjustments to the salary floor of Federal Law 11,738 need to be made. (…) It is worth remembering that the government has resources to support this readjustment. All education-related revenues have increased,” said deputy Beatriz Cerqueira (PT), one of the 24 authors of the amendment.

The percentage, which would include both active and inactive civil servants – retirees and pensioners -, would apply retroactively to January 1, 2022. In addition, the 33.24% would also be extended to higher education workers at the State University of Minas Gerais (UEMG ) and State University of Montes Claros (Unimontes). “Like basic education, we bring higher-level careers into the discussion. A university professor has a basic salary lower than the minimum wage, and, therefore, it is a situation that also needs to be resolved until a solution is signaled”, explains Beatriz.

The application of the national salary floor is the main demand of the strike held by Education since March 9. In fact, the substitute approved by the FFO guarantees amnesty to workers in the category who joined the movement, which, according to the deputy, is a subterfuge already used by strikers in previous movements. Employees demand, for example, that absences be recorded as absences on strike and do not result in a salary deduction.

Health workers, on the other hand, were awarded an index of 14% more salary recomposition. As with the readjustment of the national education salary floor, the percentage would apply retroactively to January 1, 2022. Although the category claims the recovery of 32.6% of inflationary losses accumulated in the last ten years, the 14% revision was the what was possible in the face of the project, according to the author of the amendment, deputy Ana Paula Siqueira (Rede). “More important is for us to understand that this is also a response from the Assembly to the importance that these servers have”, explained Ana Paula.

The 14% increase is the same as for civil and military public security employees. “The 14%, together with the 10.06% share, complement the result of the agreement signed in the minutes of 41.74% that the governor broke with his word. So, these 14% exactly cover the entire agreement. Active, veterans, pensioners from all public security forces”, explains Deputy Sergeant Rodrigues (PTB), author of the amendment alongside Colonel Sandro (PL) and Heli Grilo (União Brasil).

On the other hand, the substitute also includes a benefit, called social assistance, for inactive Public Security employees. The benefit would be similar to the allowance-uniform, which, according to the category, would maintain parity and integrality between the servers. The social assistance, as well as the uniform allowance, would ensure the assets, would guarantee to retirees and pensioners the payment of three annual installments corresponding to 40% of the basic salaries of a first class soldier. The installments would correspond to approximately R$ 2 thousand, if the text is approved and sanctioned.

The report was by the president of the FFO, Hely Tarquínio (PV). The rapporteur was accompanied by deputies Doorgal Andrada (Avante), Cássio Soares (PSD), Sargento Rodrigues (PTB) and Ulysses Gomes (PT). Only the leader of the government bloc, Roberto Andrade (Avante), and deputy Laura Serrano (Novo) were against it. The substitute must be voted on by the plenary this Wednesday.