NASA may receive $26 billion in new fiscal year for Artemis program and others

NASA could receive $26 billion for fiscal year 2023. This amount comes from the proposed budget request by the White House, and includes $7.5 billion for the Artemis program alone — an increment that could help build the second lander. manned lunar lander recently requested by the agency. In addition, the amount will allow NASA to continue working on other initiatives, such as research and development of space technologies.

The total value of the budget request for the new fiscal year is nearly $2 billion more than that received for the year 2022. At the time, the bill was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in early March. , five months after the start of the government’s fiscal year. Now, the new proposal goes to the United States Congress, which is responsible for writing NASA’s budget each year.

SpaceX’s proposed lunar lander concept for the Artemis program (Image: Reproduction/SpaceX)

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, said the budget request is a sign of support for the agency’s missions and the new era of exploration and discovery. “Soon, we’re going back to the Moon with the Artemis program,” he said. “We will learn to live and work in a hostile environment, and then it will be on Mars in the late 2030s. President Biden’s proposed budget of $26 billion will make that start happening.”

NASA plans to bring new astronauts to the lunar surface through the Artemis Program, and then hopes to launch more ambitious and longer missions to our natural satellite — including flights to set up and operate the Gateway station. The budget request earmarked nearly $7.5 billion for the program, while $1.5 billion would go towards developing the lander, through a contract with SpaceX.

In April last year, the space agency signed a $2.9 billion contract with SpaceX for the development of a lunar lander, which would be a version of the company’s Starship system. As early as last week, NASA announced that there will be a new round of proposals for the construction of another lander for the program, and that there will be federal funds to support the construction of this second lander option.

Budget applications in the new fiscal year

The fiscal year 2023 budget request includes nearly $2.6 billion for the Space Launch System rocket, more than $1.3 billion for the Orion capsule program and $750 million for work on ground systems. , at the Kennedy Space Center. The funding proposal brings together $779 million for the Gateway station, and $275 million for the development of new spacesuits and rovers for displacement on the Moon.

The Gateway station will be in lunar orbit, serving as a permanent foothold for astronauts.

NASA’s space operations would receive almost US$ 4.7 billion, with US$ 3 billion for operations and transport of crews and cargo to the International Space Station (ISS). Another $224 million would go towards funding contracts with space companies, aimed at projects on commercial space stations that could eventually replace the ISS.

The space missions technology directorate would receive $1.4 billion for research and development of space technologies, while the science missions directorate would receive $8 billion. Of that total, nearly $3.2 billion would go to planetary science, supporting missions such as the Europa Clipper and the Mars Sample Return campaign. The Earth science division would get $2.4 billion, which will go towards observation satellites and related research.

The astrophysics division’s budget would have more than $1.5 billion, a sum earmarked for the operations of the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes. This amount would also include the development of new missions, such as the Nancy Grace Roman space telescope. Finally, the heliophysics programs would receive US$ 760 million.

Source: NASA; Via: Spaceflight Now