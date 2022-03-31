New regulation of Portuguese nationality law approved

(Image: Arts Crumbs)

On 3/18/22, the long-awaited changes to the regulation of Portuguese nationality law.

The previous regulation change was in 2017 and in this five-year period we had a mismatch between the regulation and the nationality law that underwent some relevant changes, such as the last change in 2020 which extended access to nationality to those born in Portuguese territory, as well as facilitated to grandchildren the proof of the effective connection with the Portuguese community by valuing the mother tongue of Portuguese-speaking countries and reduced the time required for union for those applying for nationality of spouses and those living in a stable union.

Briefly, we highlight some points about the latest changes in the Portuguese nationality law and its newly published regulation, which in part will come into force next month:

To Brazilian grandchildren of Portuguese

With the last amendment to the nationality law of November 2020 and, now, the regulation, for grandchildren of Portuguese born in Portuguese-speaking countries, such as Brazil, proof of the bonds of effective connection for natural and nationals of Portuguese-speaking countries becomes a presumption, that is, we do not need, as in the past, certificates proving attendance at Portuguese cultural and recreational associations, frequent trips to Portugal, purchase or rent of real estate. However, for those who are not nationals of Portuguese-speaking States, the need to present certificates of knowledge of the language remains.

This change ended up simplifying the process for granting nationality to grandchildren of Portuguese and had as a consequence a natural and significant increase in the number of requests from Portuguese descendants, but not only Brazilians. Officially, ten are the countries with Portuguese as an official language, the countries that make up the CPLP – Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries: Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Macau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste. East.

Married or living in a stable union/de facto union for more than three years:

In this regard, there was a reduction in the period of marriage to three years, and the existence of common children for the purposes of nationality is no longer valued. This change occurs by the President of the Republic’s own statement in 2020, at the time in a first refusal to enact changes to the nationality law, in general terms, as he considered it unfair and disproportionate to disadvantage couples without children.

This three-year period also applies to those living in conditions similar to those of spouses (stable union), regardless of sex, with a Portuguese national, requiring prior judicial recognition of this union.

Until 2019, this recognition was made through the filing of an action to review a foreign sentence, based on a public deed of stable union made in Brazil, however, after a judgment1 of the Supreme Court of Justice of Portugal and now, by express provision of the law and the regulation, this recognition is made by the civil court.

It is also necessary to pay attention and it is not recommended, for the purposes of nationality, to carry out the judicial conversion of the stable union into marriage in Brazil, since the period of three years for the purpose of nationality, starts from the date of conversion and will be disregarded. the previous time who have lived in a stable union.

Children of immigrants born in Portugal

Unlike Brazil, which, despite having a mixed criterion of nationality, historically values ​​the ius soli, Portugal in recent years increasingly approaches the criteria of ius soli and ius domicilli in terms of public policies of nationality. As an example of this change, the law now considers those born in Portuguese territory to be children of foreigners who are not working in their country of origin, provided that, at the time of birth, one of the parents resides legally or regardless of the title. , in Portuguese territory for at least one year.

This change, at the end of 2020, benefited the children of foreigners who were born in Portugal during the pandemic and who can prove that at the time of birth they had lived for at least one year, as an example of those who made their request for regularization in the foreign service. and have benefited from a temporary regularization by force of law or who, in another way, can prove this period, such as, for example, with documents proving compliance with tax contribution obligations.

It is worth noting that the establishment of filiation must have taken place at the time of birth. This proves to be relevant, which we will discuss next, regarding the possibility of nationality by descent, such as the exclusion of this possibility to the parent who at the time of birth did not recognize paternity, for example.

Ascendants of those born in Portugal

The nationality law provides a possibility of naturalization for parents of native Portuguese who, at the time of application, have resided in Portugal for at least five years, regardless of title.

It should be noted that these 5 years must be counted retroactively, immediately prior to the application and proven. Recalling what was said about the establishment of filiation that must be made at the time of birth.

Electronic processing of processes

Among the amendments to the regulation with a view to speeding up the procedure, as a good news especially for Portuguese lawyers, there is provision for a system of electronic processing of cases, with particular emphasis on the form of subpoena, an adaptation to a reality that has become necessary in times of a pandemic with Decree-Law 16/20, a regime extended until 30/6/22 by Decree-Law 119-A/21, which regulates the practice of acts at a distance regarding notifications of acts by registrars and registration officers. In this sense, the regulation values ​​the fight against illicit prosecutiontwoby highlighting the lawyers’ own acts.

The slowness of the processes already had its reflexes since before the pandemic, in 2019 we went through strikes by workers at the institute and notary as well as in other sectors such as judicial employees. Justice in all its aspects always suffers from the same equation that does not close: increase in the number of requests versus the shortage of personnel.

In addition to the legislative changes, which increased the scope of possibilities for requests for nationality and, consequently, the aggravation of the time of the processes, other aspects deserve to be highlighted: (i) the Portuguese parliament has dedicated itself in the last two years to a real legislative marathon to try to overcome the consequences of the pandemic, which in a way justifies the two-year lapse between the last amendment of the nationality law and the recent changes to the regulation, (ii) also with the dissolution of parliament at the end of 2021, (iii) ) new elections in January, mishaps with the counting and counting of votes of emigrants in the cycle of Europe; but if everything goes as expected on the next 30/3 there will be a new government.

Interest in Portuguese nationality continues to grow, in addition to appreciating its origins (and seeing its Portuguese ancestry recognized), the Portuguese passport continues to be one of the most valued in the world and occupies the fifth position in the ranking according to the Henley Passport Index, which makes the official classification of all passports in the world according to the number of destinations that their holders can enter without a visa.

For those who do not have Portuguese ancestry or who are distant and do not allow the application for nationality, in addition to other requirements, residing in Portugal legally for five years makes them eligible to apply for nationality.

_______

1 http://www.dgsi.pt/jstj.nsf/954f0ce6ad9dd8b980256b5f003fa814/c0f64bd2c0365d80802583f50059bd7e?OpenDocument

2 https://portal.oa.pt/cidadaos/procuradoria-ilicita/