NFTS guarantee millionaire startup revenue in just 2 days

A startup doesn’t always need a long period of time to hit the market, even if it works with unconventional technologies. Proof of this is Lumx Studios, which develops experiences in the metaverse and has already earned over R$ 2 million in less than two days. But what is the company’s secret? Basically, having bet on the non-fungible token market, the so-called NFTs.

First, it is worth explaining about NFTs. In practice, they work as virtual collections, with a digital certificate attached to any item, from games to works of art. With this, whoever buys is guaranteed the exclusivity and originality of the piece, all with the help of blockchain. Today, tokens can be the first step towards entering the so-called metaverse.

Against this backdrop, Lumx recently launched its own collection of NFTs, called 55Unity. It is the largest Brazilian collectible project to date. In all, 3,000 tokens were created, sold out in 48 hours. This represented a total of R$ 2 million in revenue. The product? A personalized avatar, which can be used as a profile picture on social networks such as Twitter, for example.

But, in addition, the token also serves as a “pass” for an online game that recreates hybrid experiences, where the player can make decisions in real time. Lumx’s accelerated growth displays a growing euphoria around NFTs. Artists like Justin Bieber, Madonna and Neymar have already dedicated millions of dollars to buy their own token.

Finally, the company has already stated that it intends to go beyond its own collections and help brands excited about the idea of ​​entering the metaverse. One of Lumx’s first customers is the clothing brand Reserva, which will launch its first collection of NFTs in the coming weeks.

