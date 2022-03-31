North Korea: The brutal system of repression in the country’s prisons

  • Laura Bicker
  • From BBC News in Seoul

Computerized image of group Korea Future showing how several inmates are allegedly confined in a cell in one of North Korea's prisons

Computerized image of group Korea Future showing how several inmates are allegedly confined in a cell in one of North Korea's prisons

After crawling to her cell, North Korean Lee Young-joo was ordered to sit cross-legged with her hands on her knees. She was not allowed to move for up to 12 hours a day.

The slightest noise or whisper to his cellmates could incur severe punishment. She had limited access to water and was given only a few ground corn husks to eat.

“I felt like an animal, not human,” she said.

Young-joo told the BBC she spent hours being interrogated for doing something many of us can do without problems: leaving their country. She tried to flee North Korea in 2007, but was arrested in China and sent back.

