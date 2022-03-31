Patients with Flurona are more likely to die, research points out – Health News – Guia Giro – Giro Marília Notícias

Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil – 01.17.2022 Research shows that patients with flurone tend to have more severe cases

The reduction of restrictive measures against Covid-19, such as the non-mandatory use of masks, facilitated, according to scientists, the double contamination of Sars-Cov-2 with other viruses. In a recent survey published by The Lancet Magazine, famous for its scientific credibility, it was observed that patients infected with Flurona – simultaneous infection of the coronavirus with Influenza A – are 2.4 times more likely to die than the others, infected only once. or just with Covid.

Another finding of the study concerns the chances of mechanical use of respirators. According to the data, Flurona increases the probability of the patient needing to use respirators by up to four times, which, in addition to representing a more severe clinical condition, can intensify the capacity of beds in hospitals.

For the research, scientists analyzed samples from 6965 patients with coronavirus in the UK, from February 2020 to December 2021. Of these, 583 were “coinfected”, that is, with some virus besides Covid-19, and 227 were diagnosed with Influenza A.

Specialists reinforce that, although Flurona is not a new disease, it is important to keep the vaccination schedule up to date, both in relation to Covid-19 and other diseases. In addition, the use of masks and hygiene, especially of the hands, continue to be effective in preventing contamination by respiratory viruses.