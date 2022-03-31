Pharmacists paralyze activities in health units in the Capital – Capital

According to union leaders, emergency and urgent care continues to operate in the 24-hour units

Pharmacy of the Regional Health Center of Bairro Tiradentes works only for urgent care. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Pharmacists linked to Sesau (Municipal Health Department) of Campo Grande paralyze activities this Thursday morning (31), throughout the municipality, due to claims made by the category.

According to union representatives, pharmacies in basic units are closed, but those in 24-hour units and the CEM (Municipal Specialized Center) remain open to the population.

According to the councilor and president of Sisem (Union of Servants of Campo Grande), Marcos Tabosa (PDT), professionals demand salary aid, official working hours of 30 hours per week, in addition to the definition of a career plan.

“All the basic units, in terms of pharmaceuticals, are paralyzed. But various sectors of the city hall are also mobilizing”, explains Tabosa.

Yesterday, Semed (Municipal Secretary of Education) servers took to the streets and asked for improvements in working conditions.

The report found, around 10 am, that the CRS (Regional Health Center) pharmacy in Tiradentes works only for emergency care. Images sent through the channel straight from the streets show other points closed today.

Until 11:00 am, employees of the units that join the strike will concentrate in Praça do Rádio, and go to the municipal government building, where new articulations will be carried out.

The civil servants are based on Law 7,783/1989, which “provides for the exercise of the right to strike, defines essential activities, regulates the fulfillment of the urgent needs of the community, and makes other provisions”.

Check out the image gallery: