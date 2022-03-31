PlayStation classics play well on PS4/PS5

Sony announced earlier this week the new PS Plus, which brings different subscription options. In the most complete plans, Deluxe and Premium (the second, for countries that support PS Now), users will have a catalog with titles from PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP. According to SIE CEO Jim Ryan, they are running well on PS4 and PS5.

In an interview with Famitsu magazine, Ryan didn’t go into too much detail, but said “they look great” and saw “some classic names on the list.” In addition, the executive promised that the Japanese giant would disclose more news soon.

this library [com jogos de PS4/PS5] of the new PS Plus is aimed at a wide range of people with a focus on the game itself, while the third [Premium/Deluxe] is aimed at those who walked along with the history of PlayStation. I can’t say the titles here yet, but I’ve seen some classic names on the list that you’ll love. Some people, like us, remember them very well, and younger generations, who heard about them from their parents, will be able to play them on the latest PlayStation. I’ll talk more about these in the future, but I’ve heard from people who have actually played them that they look great on PS4 and PS5.

Streaming of the new PS Plus will debut in other markets in the future

Brazil is one of the countries that does not support PS Now, so PS3 games, which run through the cloud, are not included in the more robust package of the new PS Plus. To this end, Sony has prepared the “Deluxe” option, with titles for PS1, PS2 and PSP only. However, the company confirmed its intention to expand the streaming to other markets in the future. Know more!