PlayStation Studios May Have Acquired Konami

Rumors and more rumors, for those who are used to this vast world of the internet and follow game news, are already used to a wide variety of rumors, where some make sense and in the end they become real, while others are just to draw attention , and in the end it’s a big lie.
A new rumor floating around the internet is about PlayStation having bought Konami. This rumor is already very old, but it seems that someone always revives it at certain times.
It all started days ago, with Greg Miller, journalist and currently host of Kinda Funny, he made a curious post on his profile. He said this week could be interesting for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors he’s heard is true. One has already been confirmed, which is Spartacus (new model of PS Plus).
So there’s still something coming? Well, maybe. Another rumor started about Konami, this on March 21st. Tweet that was shared by user ‘Millie A’, who in the past got it right about Wolverine’s new game.
Another who is also commenting on this possible purchase is Gavin Stevens, responsible for an indie studio. Gavin says that today is Konami day, as there’s something going on between Sony and the Japanese developer.
Anyway, this is just a rumor and nothing has been officially confirmed. And in your opinion, do you believe it could be true?