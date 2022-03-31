PlayStation Studios May Have Acquired Konami

Rumors and more rumors, for those who are used to this vast world of the internet and follow game news, are already used to a wide variety of rumors, where some make sense and in the end they become real, while others are just to draw attention , and in the end it’s a big lie.

A new rumor floating around the internet is about PlayStation having bought Konami. This rumor is already very old, but it seems that someone always revives it at certain times.

It all started days ago, with Greg Miller, journalist and currently host of Kinda Funny, he made a curious post on his profile. He said this week could be interesting for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors he’s heard is true. One has already been confirmed, which is Spartacus (new model of PS Plus).

Man, looking like it might be a VERY interesting week for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors I’ve heard is true. As such, we’re gonna delay recording PS I Love You XOXO until Thursday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/M5KnIRBo1v — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) March 27, 2022

So there’s still something coming? Well, maybe. Another rumor started about Konami, this on March 21st. Tweet that was shared by user ‘Millie A’, who in the past got it right about Wolverine’s new game.

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A — Millie A (@millieamand) March 21, 2022

Another who is also commenting on this possible purchase is Gavin Stevens, responsible for an indie studio. Gavin says that today is Konami day, as there’s something going on between Sony and the Japanese developer.

Okay, so… Looks like today is Konami day. Either that ip’s being bought, the whole studio, or just exclusive rights given to other devs. But today, it looks like we may be getting info on Sony x Konami. The shame. Those games deserve to be multi if true, and Sony just won’t care. pic.twitter.com/M03DSJXcvf — Gavin Stevens (@GTS_Tweets) March 30, 2022

Anyway, this is just a rumor and nothing has been officially confirmed. And in your opinion, do you believe it could be true?