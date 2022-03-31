Project that guarantees fibromyalgia treatment in SUS postponed — Senado Notícias

The bill that guarantees comprehensive care in the Unified Health System (SUS) for patients with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue was postponed by the Senate Plenary, this Wednesday (30). The rapporteur, Senator Sérgio Petecão (PSD-AC), is preparing a new report.

The project (PL 3525/2019) came from the Chamber of Deputies and for now there are no changes. So it could go straight to presidential sanction. If Petecão promotes changes, he will return to the Chamber’s final decision.

The project guarantees multidisciplinary care for those who suffer from these conditions, including physical therapists, nutritionists and psychologists. It also ensures access to complementary exams and pharmaceutical assistance.

Today, care for fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue is already available in the SUS, but what guarantees this is an ordinance from the Ministry of Health. With the approval of the project, this guarantee gains the status of legislation.

Senator Luiz do Carmo (MDB-GO) proposed an amendment, according to which comprehensive care should also include the dissemination of information about diseases and available preventive and therapeutic measures.

The project still does not have a date to return to the Plenary agenda.