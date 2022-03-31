Putin orders all countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to pay for energy in rubles starting tomorrow

support the 247

ICL

247 with RT – President Vladimir Putin has set the payment of Russian gas in rubles to buyers from countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia in connection with Ukraine. The measure directly affects Germany, which depends on Russian gas.

Putin signed a decree on Thursday requiring such buyers to open accounts with Russian banks to facilitate payments. The measure takes effect from April 1.

>>> Ruble price returns to pre-war level – which proves the ineffectiveness of sanctions

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The list includes the United States and Canada, EU States, United Kingdom (including Jersey, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar), Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Macedonia North, as well as Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan (considered a territory of China, but ruled by its own administration since 1949).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or adhered to sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In update

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING