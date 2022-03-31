Realme 9 Pro Plus launched in Brazil with Dimensity 920 and more; see the price

In an event held this Thursday morning (31), the realme 9 Pro Plus was presented on Brazilian soil as the new bet of the Chinese brand in the mid-range smartphone market. With an attractive design and good construction, this smartphone features a Super AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity line processor and a 50 MP main camera. realme also celebrated the fact of being one of the fastest growing manufacturers in the 5G market and also in Latin America. Without further ado, get to know the new realme smartphone now.

















31 March

















31 March



design and screen

Announced in the Brazilian market with a thinner design (7.99 mm), the realme 9 Pro Plus is available in Aurora Green and Midnight Black colors. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Furthermore, this display has FHD+ resolution, supports 360 Hz touch sampling rate and its peak brightness reaches 1000 nits. For user safety, the fingerprint reader is located under the display, and there is another important novelty in this sensor. realme claims that the fingerprint reader can be used to monitor the user’s heartbeat. That is, a good resource for those who do not yet have a smart watch. The realme 9 Pro Plus also has Dolby Atmos-certified stereo sound and brings the traditional P2 input for wired headphones.

cameras





During its presentation, the Chinese also highlighted the photographic power of the new realme 9 Pro Plus, since the brand states that its challenge is “make a flagship camera accessible with technologies focused on low-light conditions“. Therefore, the smartphone features ProLight imaging technology, and the use of the 50 MP main sensor (Sony IMX766) seeks to enhance the photographic power of the device. The manufacturer highlights that the sensor allows 45% more light input and the pixel compression technology results in 2 µm super pixels. In addition, there is dual optical and electronic stabilization (OIS + EIS), while the user can also count on many shooting modes to explore the most diverse scenarios. The secondary camera is a 119º super-wide with 8 MP and the third is a 2 MP macro. For good selfies and video calls, the user can count on 16 MP allocated inside the hole.

Technical specifications





As we are talking about a premium mid-range smartphone, the realme 9 Pro Plus brings MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. It works together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and there is technology that guarantees up to 5GB of extra virtual RAM. The smartphone has a 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, is dual-SIM and is WiFi 6 compatible. To ensure good autonomy, the user can still count on a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging. This guarantees 50% charge in just 15 minutes of power. Finally, there’s Android 12 running under the new realme UI 3.0. The Chinese still guarantees 2 years of Android updates.

Realme 9 Pro Plus









6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Panel with hole, 90 Hz rate and integrated fingerprint reader

MediaTek Dimension 920 Platform

Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera (f/2.4)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (OIS+EIS, f/1.8) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6 and heart rate reader

4,500mAh battery with 60W charging

Android 12 running under realme UI 3.0

Dimensions: 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99 mm

Weight: 182g

price and availability





Officially announced in the Brazilian market this Thursday, the realme 9 Pro Plus is available in two colors and can now be found on the manufacturer’s official website at the price of BRL 3,499. What do you think of the new realme 9 Pro Plus? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

The Realme 9 Pro Plus is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.