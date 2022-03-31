Realme 9 Pro+: Price, Launch, Settings

The popular category of intermediate cell phones has just gained another representative in the Brazilian market. The Chinese company Realme announced this Thursday (31) the Realme 9 Pro+. It will be sold in two colors, aurora green (green) and Midnight black (black), for R$ 3,500 (in cash). Sales start on April 6th.

Highlights of the launch are: triple camera set with improved night shots, visual difference with color change of the back with sunlight, 5G connection and fast battery recharge (promise is 50% in 15 minutes).

Among the direct competitors, we can mention more sophisticated cell phones from Motorola’s Moto G line (such as the Moto G100 and Moto G200) and Samsung’s Galaxy A line (such as the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53).

Realme 9 Pro+ in green color Image: Disclosure

Tilt had early access to the device and, at first, it appears to be a more premium phone than its predecessor launched last year.

It’s a glass sandwich, which makes it heavier (176 grams of the 8 Pro 5G x 182 grams), and the green paint on the back of the unit we had access to is very noticeable.

In the quick use of the Realme 9 Pro, I could see that it has NFC (which should help those who like to make payments by approximation) and has very smart camera features.

The whole essence of mid-range phones involves borrowing items from more sophisticated smartphones and putting them in more affordable models. For this, giving up some innovations.

how are the cameras

Starting with the cameras, the main sensor has 50 MP (megapixels) and an aperture of f/1.8. In photography, the smaller the aperture, the more light it is able to capture. In this way, Realme wants to make the 9 Pro+ take better photos in low or low light places.

The other sensors on the back are 8 MP (ultra-wide-angle lens, with an aperture of 119 degrees, allowing more people to “fit” in the frame) and 2 MP (slow macro, to capture details from 4 centimeters away).

To make life easier for those who want to take more artistic photos, there is a new mode called urban. With it, it is possible to capture long exposure photos, enabling those scenes with a trail of light. The only requirement here is to keep the phone as stable as possible.

A curious trick in urban mode is that you can control the zoom by holding the shutter and dragging your finger up or down. By dragging to the sides, you can adjust the focus. The image is made as soon as the person releases their finger from the screen.

Another novelty in the camera is to have an optical stabilization mechanism. When taking pictures or videos, even with the natural movement of the hand, there is less chance that the image will be blurred or blurred.

The Realme 9 Pro+ screen is 6.4 inches (16.26 centimeters) with Full HD resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) and a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz (in practice, this makes game graphics look more real with the screen refresh getting faster).

The selfie camera is 16 MP and is located at the top left of the screen. At the bottom, there is a biometric sensor under the screen, which allows you to unlock the phone.

Realme 9 Pro+ double-sided in green color Image: Disclosure

performance and memory

Inside, the Realme 9 Pro+ comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM (which helps with performance).

As for the processor, it has the Dimensity 920 5G model from MediaTek. It is an eight-core chip (the more the better) with a maximum clock of 2.5 GHz. It is a mid-range option, so it will allow you to play casual games and take a chance on FreeFire.

Even though it’s a mid-range phone, it didn’t stutter when running games or processing images, even in night mode.

Drums

The Realme 9 Pro+ battery is 4,500 mAh (milliampere hour), which is enough for a full day’s intense use.

The cool thing is that the Chinese manufacturer includes a 60W charger in the box of the device. That makes it charge 50% of the battery in 15 minutes, according to the company.

The system is Android 12 with RealmeUI 3.0 graphical interface. The brand guarantees up to two Google platform updates.

Technical sheet: Realme 9 Pro+