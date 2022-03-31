Remedies against Covid-19 have not yet been incorporated into the SUS

Two years after the beginning of the pandemic, medicines with proven effectiveness against Covid-19 are not incorporated into the SUS (Sistema Único Saúde). In private hospitals, some drugs approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to treat the disease are already available to patients.

In the case of antiviral pills, such as Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, there is still no approval for use in Brazil. Approved in other countries, they can make a difference when ingested after the first symptoms.

Medicines such as Sotrovimab and Evusheld are not available for sale in the country or are not covered for outpatient and home use by the ANS (National Health Agency), which regulates health plans.

The agency said that drugs of this type only have mandatory coverage if they are prescribed by the doctor for administration during hospitalization. Subsequently, a request for reimbursement can be made, but even so, in some cases patients end up having to pay for the drugs.

This, however, would not be the ideal scenario, since treatments with drugs such as Remdesivir can cost up to R$20,000, says pharmacologist and researcher at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) Soraya Smaili.

“The people who suffered the most deaths with the peak of Ômicron were people over 80 years old. The vaccine protects, but protection can be reduced in the elderly and people with comorbidities”, he says. “Under these conditions, there should be alternatives both in the hospital and in the clinic, which could prevent serious conditions.”

The remedies for Covid are divided into two fronts: that of oral antiviral pills, which can be effective when administered at the beginning of symptoms, and that of monoclonal antibodies, which simulate the protection provided by the vaccine at different stages of infection and correspond to to most drugs approved by Anvisa.

So far, although the first type has already been approved in European countries and the United States, only the second type has received approval in Brazil. Still, none were recommended by Conitec for use on the public network.

Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista), Alexandre Naime Barbosa explains that, for patients with mild Covid in the private network, Regdanvimabe would be the only one with available stock in Brazil. Produced by Celltrion Healthcare, it would be able to reduce the risk of Covid progression by 70%, according to phase 3 clinical studies.

The price, however, is an obstacle for the public network — it ranges from R$9,800 to R$12,000, depending on the patient’s weight. In addition, there is hesitation regarding the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies in the fight against the more transmissible Ômicron, which makes even private hospitals rethink strategies to treat Covid.

In the case of patients with hospital Covid-19, Naime Barbosa reinforces, on the other hand, that the public network is able to offer options such as the corticosteroid Dexamethasone, the first drug that proved to be effective in these cases. Other alternatives, such as ventilation and intubation, were also incorporated by the SUS.

Conitec analyzes Baracitinib, a selective inhibitor of Eli Lilly used for rheumatoid arthritis and which has been shown to be effective against Covid. In the private network, treatments with the drug cost between R$2,000 and R$3,000, which would make it more affordable.

In a note, the Ministry of Health reinforced that the deadline for sending contributions to the public consultation on the proposal to incorporate the drug for the treatment of Covid ended on the 24th. “Now, the topic will return to Conitec so that the members of the plenary can issue the final recommendation”, he added. The folder pointed out that Baricitinib is already registered in Brazil for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and its use to treat Covid was approved by Anvisa.

In Brazil, Anvisa received a request for the emergency use of Molnupiravir, from Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), in November. According to the agency’s panel, 53% of the documentation had the analysis completed, 41% are under analysis and 5% are still pending completion. In a statement, MSD said it had new information requested by the agency about two weeks ago and is compiling the data.

In the case of Pfizer’s Paxlovid, the order was made in February. Anvisa says that 50% of the documentation had the analysis completed and 41% are still under analysis. The pharmaceutical company informed, in a note, awaiting the agency’s review.

Covid Kit

Despite following most of Conitec’s recommendations, the The Ministry of Health rejected the commission’s guidelines in January this year. not to use ineffective medicines from the so-called Covid kit, which includes medicines such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin to treat patients in the SUS.

“This position reinforces previous government decisions to indiscriminately use ineffective drugs without scientific evidence”, says Adriano Andricopulo, professor at the São Carlos Institute of Physics at USP (University of São Paulo).

“In the current national context and the resources available in the SUS, it would be a priority to meet the demands for early treatments or initial cases of patients with suspected or diagnosed Covid-19. It would also be useful to have some effective therapy to save the lives of patients in serious condition. We are entering a new phase of diversity of therapies emerging for the treatment of Covid-19, which leads to the need for constant evaluation and updating, as new high quality scientific and medical evidence appears”, he adds.

Medicines to treat Covid



paxlovid

Oral antiviral pill produced by Pfizer. It has not yet been approved by Anvisa, but it is one of the bets to control Covid at an early stage.



molnupiravir

Oral antiviral pill developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It is also not endorsed by Anvisa, but is already used in other countries.

Approved by Anvisa:



Evusheld

Monoclonal antibody cocktail developed by AstraZeneca, formerly known as AZD7442. It received approval from Anvisa in February, but has no stock in the country. The pharmaceutical informed that the price of the medicine should be defined next week. She added that she was in contact with the Ministry of Health about the possibility of incorporating the product in the SUS and in some hospital groups.



regdanvimab

Monoclonal antibody produced by Celltrion Healthcare. Developed specifically for the treatment of the disease, it must be administered within seven days after the onset of symptoms. It has stock in the country.



baricitinib

Selective inhibitor produced by Eli Lilly. It received an initial favorable opinion from Conitec and is moving forward to be made available by SUS in Covid-19 treatments.



remdesivir

Injectable antiviral manufactured by Gilead, has marginal benefit in controlling the virus. It has a high cost. Conitec recommended not incorporating the public network in September last year.

