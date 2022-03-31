RTX 2060 is good? See specs and tests with Nvidia’s GPU

THE GeForce RTX 2060, more than its predecessor, revolutionized graphics cards below the high-end segments. In addition to focusing on cost-effectiveness, even with a higher price due to current market conditions, the GPU stands out for being compatible with all technologies of the new Turing architecture, such as Ray Tracing and DLSS.

As it is already a model with more modern features and still with an acceptable price for the current context, the Tecmundo prepared an analysis to situate the card on the market today, assessing whether the GPU can still be a good buy.

GeForce RTX 2060 Specifications

NVIDIA CUDA cores: 1920

Boost Clock (MHz): 1680

Base clock (MHz): 1365

Memory speed: 14Gbps

Memory: 6GB GDDR6

Interface: 192-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 336 GB/s

Ray Tracing (Hardware): Yes

PCI Express 4.0: Yes

NVIDIA DLSS: Yes

NVIDIA Ansel: Yes

NVIDIA Highlights: Yes

NVIDIA G-SYNC™: Yes

Game Ready Drivers: Yes

Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan API, OpenGL 4.6: Yes

DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b: Yes

HDCP 2.2: Yes

NVIDIA GPU Boost™: Yes

VR Ready: Yes

USB Type-C and VirtualLink: Yes

Maximum Supported Resolution: 7680×4320 (8k)

The model offers a performance close to that of the GTX 1080, but with the crucial advantage of having the new rendering tools aided by artificial intelligence (DLSS) and Ray-Tracing. Therefore, the RTX 2060 serves as an upgrade for those who still have old GPUs, but usually only from the intermediate and entry segments.

Comparison with the GTX 1080 Ti

The video above shows the RTX 2060 graphics card compared to the GTX 1080 Ti, the most powerful GPU in its lineup. As they are models of the extremes of the two segments and separated by only one generation, the result, although expected, is not bad. In absolute terms, the RTX 2060 has an extremely satisfactory performance for being a card thought to be the cheapest of its series.

GeForce RTX 2060 lags far behind last-gen’s flagshipSource: UserBenchmark

Despite costing a little more than entry-level GPUs, considering the price, such as the GTX 1650 and Radeon RX 5500 XT, the RTX 2060 is the first model to support all the latest functions and effects on video cards.

RTX ON, but with DLSS

The experience of Turing architecture boards is primarily defined by the presence of RTX and Tensor cores. In the case of ray tracing, the most basic model of GeForce 2060 makes it clear that being compatible with technology does not mean being competent. When this functionality is activated in isolation, the performance drop of the card is clear, going below 30 fps in some games.

However, it seems Nvidia’s intention was never to promote the use of ray tracing in isolation. All RTX family cards feature Tensor cores, dedicated to artificial intelligence-assisted video rendering, the deep learning super sampling. When enabling DLSS in compatible games, it is possible to observe a considerable jump in performance, even with RT enabled.

It is natural that the result of the card is still well below the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080, but the simple fact that an entry GPU can reproduce all the most modern gaming tools in a minimally efficient way is certainly a point to consider at the time. of purchase.

Price currently

Perhaps the main problem for RTX 2060 be the still highly inflated price of the gaming graphics card sector. Currently, it is possible to find the 6GB GDDR6 model for approximately R$3,000, while the new 12 GB version of VRAM costs an average of BRL 3,500. This is almost 60% above the value of the GTX 1650 Super, which despite not offering RT or DLSS, deliver very good results in FullHD games.

Performance jump from RTX 2060 to RTX 3060 does not justify the absurd price difference in BrazilSource: Techspot

It is common for the first generation of a new technology to have its stumbling blocks, but considering the comparisons of the RTX 2060 and the RTX 3060, its successor that exceeds R$ 4 thousand in Brazil, the first card is capable of performing ray tracing in games guarantees its space practically in a segment of its own.

Furthermore, the presence of DLSS also grants extra power to the graphics card compared to GTX models. After all, if the player wants more frames per second and is willing to give up some graphic quality, the feature can be very useful in compatible games.

Is the RTX 2060 a good card?

Even with its limitations, the RTX 2060 is still an excellent graphics card and can serve gamers who are looking to enter the PC world with new technologies. For most titles, the GPU will reach the highest settings, limiting heavier effects. In new games, with RT and DLSS, it will not shine as much as other models of the generation, but it is capable of producing 60 fps in FullHD, or even QuadHD (1440p), with the effects on.

With the price halfway between the GTX16 and RTX30, the RTX 2060 is still a good option for those looking for new technologies and, with a few concessions, should stand the test of time.

