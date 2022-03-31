Russia announces ceasefire in Mariupol, scene of biggest fighting of war in Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russia announces ceasefire in Mariupol, scene of biggest fighting of war in Ukraine 8 Views

The ceasefire was announced at a time when Russian troops practically took full control of the city, which was completely destroyed.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Covid: what is the ‘silent omicron’, the BA.2 subvariant that is already dominant in the world – 03/30/2022

A subset of the omicron variant that is more contagious is gaining traction around the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved