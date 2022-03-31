Russia announces ceasefire in Mariupol, scene of biggest fighting of war in Ukraine

The ceasefire was announced at a time when Russian troops practically took full control of the city, which was completely destroyed.

Juca Simonard, 247 – The Russian Defense Ministry has announced a ceasefire in Mariupol, which is due to start at 10 am on Thursday to evacuate the city’s population. The battle in Mariupol, the main headquarters of the Nazi Azov battalion, was the biggest since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

The ceasefire was announced at a time when Russian troops practically took full control of the city, which was completely destroyed. As the Russians took Mariupol, the Nazi methods and abuses were exposed in the local press by the citizens who were evacuated.

Faced with torture and other abuses, in some places the Russians were received as heroes, as Dutch journalist Sonja Van den Ende reported in Covert Action Magazine.

Citizens claimed to the local press that Nazi militias shot those who tried to flee the city through humanitarian corridors, held them captive, using them as human shields to prevent Russian attacks, made them work for free in exchange for water, among other evils. deals. This had already been partially reported by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, in its daily report, 20,495 people, including 3,384 children, were evacuated on Tuesday alone without Kiev’s involvement. Since the start of the operation, 509,425 people and more than 6,000 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent to Ukraine.

Despite negotiations in Istanbul, Turkey, between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, the war continues. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the humanitarian situation is rapidly deteriorating in the territories controlled by Kiev, mainly in Kharkov, where the situation “is critical”. The city is currently one of the main points of confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Russians, the Nazi paramilitaries hold 4.5 million civilians and 6,476 foreign nationals hostage and use them as human shields.

