Russian troops begin to leave Chernobyl

Russian forces have begun to withdraw from the facilities of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, after taking control of it on the first day of the invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, a senior defense official said on Wednesday (30). American.

The Russian army has started to withdraw from the Gostomel airport, northwest of Kiev, and “Chernobyl is another zone where they are starting to reposition some of their troops, leaving, moving away from the Chernobyl facility and entering Belarus,” the official said. . “We believe they are leaving, but I cannot tell you that they are all gone,” he added.

THE IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) stopped receiving live data from Chernobyl on March 9. Last Sunday (27), he expressed concern about the lack of employee rotation at the plant since March 20.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby indicated that “less than 20%” of Russian forces whose advance on Kiev was blocked by Ukrainian resistance “begin to reposition” towards Belarus.

“We estimate that they are repositioning themselves in Belarus. We don’t have an exact number, but this is our preliminary estimate,” he added at a news conference, noting that none of the units appeared to leave the outskirts of Ukraine.

“If the Russians were serious about de-escalation, because that’s what they say, they would send them home, but that’s not what they’re doing,” the spokesman said.