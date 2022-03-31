Russian units suffering heavy losses leave Ukraine, says UK intelligence

Action would be making the military logistics of Russian troops even more difficult; the British have been monitoring all war movements since the beginning of the conflict and have already predicted important acts, such as the siege of Kiev

EFE / EPA / SERGEI ILNITSKY Image taken from footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on March 7, 2022, which showed an alleged advance of a Russian tank unit in the Kiev region.



In the last update of the monitoring of the war in the UkraineO UK intelligence service pointed out that “Russian units that suffered heavy losses were forced to return to Belarus and the Russia to reorganize and resupply” and that this would be making the war logistics of Russian troops even more difficult. The English service is linked to the British Ministry of Defense and has been following all the war movements in Eastern Europe since the beginning of the conflict, having already foreseen important movements, such as the attempted siege of Kiev a few weeks ago.

“This activity [de retornar para Belarus e para a Rússia] is putting further strain on Russia’s already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having in reorganizing its units in advanced areas within Ukraine. Russia will likely continue to compensate for its reduced ground maneuverability through mass artillery and missile strikes.” He concluded: “Russia’s declared focus on an offensive in Donetsk and Luhansk it is probably a tacit admission that it is struggling to sustain more than one significant axis of advancement.”