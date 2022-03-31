Russians dodge Western sanctions and ‘copy’ company logos | Economy

reproduction Russian restaurant adopted a logo similar to McDonald’s

With the exodus of brands from Russia, in the wake of the war in Ukraine, there was a wave of trademark registrations copying those that left the country, according to the Japanese agency Nikkei.

A canned food company, for example, applied for the trademark of its new fast-food chain, called Uncle Vanya — a reference to the play by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov — with a logo very close to the symbol of the American McDonald’s, but turned sideways.

There is a play in this drawing. The letter of the Cyrillic alphabet pictured corresponds to our letter “v”, from Vanya.

Two days after McDonald’s announced that it would close its nearly 850 units in Russian territory, parliamentarian Vyacheslav Volodin, loyal to President Vladimir Putin, said that “tomorrow, at these addresses we should not have McDonald’s, but (branches) of Uncle Vanya”, reported to Nikkey. The comment may have inspired the company in its new trademark registration.

The Idea furniture and decoration network also advances, with a trademark registration application by the retailer on March 21. Both the name and the logo – in blue and yellow – are a direct reference to the Swedish Ikea, which also announced that it would leave Russia.

In the request submitted, the justification is that Idea will fully supply the demand in the domestic market left by the departure of the competitor, as reported by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, says Nikkei.

The Nikkei agency further cites Rossgram, a social networking service launched on Monday, not only has a similar name to Instagram, which is very popular in Russia, but the colors of the logo are also almost the same.

People familiar with the app describe it as an Instagram clone that allows users – including Russian influencers troubled by their inability to post on the US platform – to largely transfer their Instagram accounts.

The assessment is that this boom in imitation brands of other foreign brands is being driven by repeated threats by Moscow that it will confiscate assets and suspend operations of companies that withdraw from Russia. In this case, these local entrepreneurs could assess that they can get the right to manage the points left by foreigners if they manage to attract the clientele left behind.

It would be a way, as Putin touted earlier this month, to “implement foreign management systems and transfer these businesses to those who really want to work”.