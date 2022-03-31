Samsung unveils new 8K, 4K and OLED model Neo QLED smart TVs | TVs

On Wednesday (30), Samsung presented its new line of smart TVs for 2022. The highlight is the Neo QLED 8K, which has a processor equipped with 20 artificial intelligence neural networks, capable of analyzing the characteristics of the content and adjust image quality for optimal viewing. This year’s models — QN900B and QN800B — are available in 65, 75, and 85-inch versions, and are priced from $3,499.99 to $8,499.99. (BRL 40,358).

The South Korean manufacturer has also increased the Neo QLED 4K, QLED 4K and Lifestyle families. The surprise was the introduction of the S95B, a TV with an OLED panel, technology that Samsung has been rivaling for years. The announcements were made during the Unbox & Discover event, and did not address the expected arrival of the products in Brazil.

Samsung’s new 8K Neo QLEDs don’t just reproduce 8K images: they also upscale Full HD (1080p) or 4K content to resolution. Thanks to the artificial intelligence of the Neural Quantum Processor 8K chip, the process promises to be more efficient and generate images with better quality than the conventional method.

The processor is also responsible for the feature called “Real Depth Enhancer”. It uses AI to identify the subject of a scene and maximize contrast with the background. The idea is to generate a three-dimensional effect, bringing the screen view closer to the real world. The models gained a refresh rate of 120 Hz, reaching 144 Hz, and 14-bit processing, which promises darker black tones and brighter light tones.

There are few differences between the QN900B and QN800B versions. The first, top of the line, features a 6.2.4-channel Dolby Atmos system with 90 W of power and 64x Quantum HDR. The QN800B has 4.2.2 channel Dolby audio, with 70 W of power, and 32x HDR.

The most advanced model also features Object Tracking Sound Pro technology, which reproduces sounds according to the position of objects in the scene. Both come with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDR10+ and other advanced tools, including Microsoft Office 365.

The Neo QLED 4K family gained three new members in 2022: the top-of-the-line QN95B, QN90B and QN85B. The most advanced version comes in 55, 65 and 75 inch sizes. The QN90B is available in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inch versions, while the QN85B is sold in 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches.

Smart TVs feature Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K processor, which also has artificial intelligence and corrects images with a resolution below 4K using upscaling. Like the 8K QLEDs, they feature mini LED technology to improve image quality on non-OLED panels.

The differences in the datasheet, as well as in the Neo QLED 8K 2022 family, are also found in specific elements. The QN85B, the entry-level version of the QLED 4K, comes with 24x Quantum HDR and 2.2.2ch Dolby Atmos audio and 60W of power. The QN90B, in turn, has a Quantum HDR 32x and 4.2.2-channel sound system, with the same 60 W. The top of the line, QN95B, comes with a 5.1-channel system, reproducing sounds at 70 W of power.

Samsung has included two new models in the QLED 4K lineup, with more basic specs for its UHD televisions. The devices do not have processors equipped with artificial intelligence, for example, but bring updated technologies such as Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2. The entry-level version, the 43-inch Q60B, costs US$549.

The manufacturer also gave a makeover to The Frame, a TV whose main purpose is to look like a painting, functioning as a decorative object in the house. The 2022 variant is available in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch sizes, with prices starting at $999.

The biggest surprise in the announcements is the S95B, a TV with an OLED panel, technology that had been discarded (and even fought) by Samsung for years. It carries the same 4K Neural Quantum Processor plus quantum dot technology, promising exceptional image quality and color.

The model also has a 120 Hz refresh rate, anti-glare system, HDR10+ and HDR Pixel Pro, among other imaging features capable of delivering immersive scenes. In terms of audio, the TV comes with a 2.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos system (60 W of power) and features such as Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony, which harmonizes the television’s audio output with compatible Samsung soundbars.

Under the motto “Screens Everywhere, Screens for All” (“Screens everywhere, screens for all”, in free translation), the releases place TV as the most important electronic device in the house. Samsung’s idea is that the device is a hub where people have fun, work, play, listen to music and connect in many other ways.