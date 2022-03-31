Seoul says North Korea faked new intercontinental missile launch

South Korea said on Wednesday that North Korea last week faked the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and actually fired a projectile it had already tested in 2017.

Pyongyang announced on Friday that it had successfully launched a Hwasong-17, an intercontinental missile that analysts believe is capable of carrying multiple explosive warheads and that the North Korean regime first displayed at a 2020 military parade.

But the South Korean Defense Ministry told AFP that Seoul and Washington had concluded that the projectile fired was actually a Hwasong-15, which the country had already tested in 2017.

“US and South Korean intelligence services have determined that what was launched on March 24 was a Hwasong-15,” a ministry source told AFP.

Both ICBM models have enough range to reach the continental United States.

Last week, Japan and South Korea separately confirmed that the March 24 missile flew higher and farther than any previously launched by North Korea, but analysts later pointed to discrepancies over the information. from Pyongyang.

Many analysts saw last week’s firing as an attempt to make up for the failed March 16 test of a missile, identified as the Hwasong-17, which exploded shortly after launch.

The North Korean state press (the Rodong Sinmun newspaper and the KCNA news agency) did not report on the shooting on the 16th, but gave great attention to the March 24 launch, with photographs and videos of leader Kim Jong Un supervising the test. .

Some analysts pointed out some discrepancies in the images, which could indicate which part of the release was rigged.

Arms development helps the North Korean regime maintain its image in front of the population, which is suffering the economic consequences of international sanctions against the country’s military and nuclear program, in addition to two two years of border closures determined by the regime itself due to covid.

cdl/ceb/oho/dbh/mas/fp