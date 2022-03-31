‘Silent omicron’ is already dominant in the world, says WHO

× Photo: analogicus/Pixabay

The subvariant BA.2, also known as “Silent Omicron” is already dominant in the world. According to WHO, it represents almost 86% of the sequenced cases. Until the middle of this month, the most common variant on the planet was the “regular” Ômicron (BA.1), which attracted attention because of its transmissibility, although it is less lethal than the strains identified previously.

Yesterday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) USA said that about 55% of new Covid cases in the country are from BA.2. In this scenario, the US drug regulatory agency (FDA) authorized the application of the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine to people aged 50 and over.

BA.2 became known as “Silent Omicron” because it lacks the genetic marker the researchers were using to quickly identify whether an infection was more likely to be caused by BA.1 rather than the Delta variant.

An infection caused by the subvariant can be detected using a rapid test or PCR, but these tests are not able to distinguish BA.2 from delta. Other tests are needed for confirmation. There are no data to suggest that the subvariant is more severe than the “regular” Omicron.

On transmissibility, a study carried out by the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), an agency linked to the Danish Ministry of Health, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that BA.2 is “substantially” more contagious than BA.1. The subvariant was more “efficient” at infecting people vaccinated and with a third booster dose than previous variants, according to the study.

