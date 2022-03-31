Spotify Match is updated with new features; know more

O Spotify announced the expansion of the tool matchwhich combines the platform’s customization features and collaborative playlist functionality into a shared playlist.

Starting this Wednesday (30), Spotify adds two new features that give users even more ways to connect through music with their friends, family and even their favorite artists.

Check out the new Spotify Match features

Previously, the tool allowed users to create a playlist with one friend or family member at a time. It is now possible: create a playlist match with up to 10 peoplehaving a playlist customized to your musical style.

Users can alsoClarify your musical tastes with some of your favorite artists in a shared playlist made for each person. Users will receive a share card automatically generated by the platform showing their music taste matching scores with artists like Shaman, BTS, Charli XCX, Kacey Musgraves, Lauv, Megan Thee Stallion, Mimi Webb, Tai Verdes and more. In this, the cards will allow the visualization of the Match with the chosen artist.

What is Spotify Match?

The tool is perfect for the user to discover common tastes with friends, family and, now, with some of their favorite artists.

The tool allows users to share a link with another person for the app itself to show musical similarity data between the duo. then the Spotify ride one playlist with the reported coincidences and differences.

By sharing a link with a person who also uses Spotify, both will have access to a story with the percentage of similarity between the two, and also to a playlist full of songs heard by both.

Check out the step-by-step guide on how to use Spotify Match by clicking here.