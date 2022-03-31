Stay on top of Thursday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce a massive release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a new effort to lower gasoline prices in time for the midterm elections, as Petrobras (SA:) warns of government interference government in their prices. OPEC meets with Russia and other allies and is expected to open the taps just a little. US personal spending and income data will be released, as will the February update for the Fed’s preferred inflation measure. Walgreens reports earnings. And China’s manufacturing sector goes into contraction as Covid-19 lockdowns hamper activity.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, March 31st.

1. Biden will announce the release of the reserve of

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce plans for a six-month Strategic Oil Reserve in a new effort to lower oil prices, according to multiple reports.

Biden is under pressure to lower gasoline prices enough to have a material impact on the economy to neutralize it as a problem in the midterm elections in November.

The planned launches are much larger than the latest effort to lower prices earlier this year and come at a time when momentum in oil prices has weakened. However, this does not change the fact that the SPR is conceived as a buffer against physical oil shortages, rather than a mechanism to push the market one way or another.

At 8:05 am, US oil prices were down 6.069% to $101.25. while those of retreated 5.50%, to US$ 105.31.

2. OPEC+ to meet as Lavrov seeks alternative buyers for oil in India

Biden’s initiative is timed to coincide with the latest monthly meeting of the so-called OPEC+ group, which is expected to sign another routine increase of 400,000 barrels a day. The OPEC ministerial meeting starts at 9 am, and Russia and others will join half an hour later.

While Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak meets with OPEC, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Delhi trying to work out the terms of a mechanism that would allow India to pay for increased Russian oil shipments bypassing the system. financial based on .

Russia’s oil system still faces restrictions due to a buyers’ strike in Europe. Reuters reported that many refiners have scaled back or ceased operations due to an inability to find overseas buyers, while pipeline operator Transneft has reduced the amount of oil it accepts from major producers.

3. Petrobras warns of government interference

Shortly after the fall of Joaquim Silva and Luna from the presidency of Petrobras, due to conflicts with the government over the readjustment in fuels, the state-owned company warned international investors about the possibility of intervention by President Jair Bolsonaro in the company’s pricing policy. This change would result from the imposition of “a new management team or Board of Directors”.

“In the future, there may be times when the prices of our products will not be in parity with the international prices of the products. Actions and legislation imposed by the Brazilian government, as our controlling shareholder, may affect these price decisions”, says Petrobras in the document sent to foreign investors.

The Petrobras statement was sent this Wednesday, 30th, to the SEC, an agency in the United States that corresponds to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The information would have been sent to the SEC before the announcement of Silva e Luna’s resignation, in a form that details the company’s 2021 balance sheet.

In the US pre-market, Petrobras ADRs dropped 0.95% to US$ 14.53.

4. American stock market

US equity markets are expected to open mixed later, with the sharp drop in oil prices over the past two days providing some support for equities despite continued fears about inflation and tightening monetary policy.

At 8:10 am, futures for the futures were down 0.06%, while the 100 and futures were up 0.27% and 0.04%, respectively. All three indices ended in the red on Wednesday as hopes for a quick end to the war in Ukraine were dashed by the Kremlin. President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that the conditions for a ceasefire are not in place.

The actions will likely be in focus later at Walgreens, which reports quarterly results, along with CVS, which reached a $484 million opioid-related settlement on Wednesday. Intel (NASDAQ:) (SA:) may also be vetted after awarding an option package to CEO Pat Gelsinger. The ISS prosecutor service has already spoken out against the package.

The US will release personal income and spending data for February, which will likely be scrutinized for more evidence of a slowdown in spending as economies from the pandemic are curtailed.

January’s spending figures showed a surprisingly strong gain of 2.1%, but February’s are more likely to be influenced by the continued rise in consumer prices. Data on the matter will be available in the price index for personal consumer spending in February, which is also due to be published at 9:30 am. In addition, there are weekly unemployment claims.

5. China’s factories fight Covid

China’s manufacturing sector contracted again in March, under the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns and waning demand from the US and Europe as pandemic-era stimulus programs fade.

The price dropped from 50.2 to 49.5, against a backdrop of ongoing problems with port and factory closures. The South China Morning Post reported overnight that Shanghai will likely extend the lockdown of its Pudong district beyond the scheduled end date of Friday.

Elsewhere, the impact of a Chinese boycott was again evident in figures released by Swedish fashion retailer H&M, whose quarterly profit was well below expectations. In addition to the problems in China, the chain also had to close its stores in Russia, its 6th largest market, and accelerated its plan to close net stores this year.