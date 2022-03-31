STJ recognizes newborn granddaughter of health plan holder as beneficiary

STJ / Credit: Sergio Amaral / STJ

JOTA PRO HEALTH This content is part of JOTA PRO Saúde coverage and was previously distributed exclusively to PRO subscribers. Meet!

Unanimously, the 3rd Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided that a newborn, granddaughter of the health plan holder, is entitled to assistance coverage after the 30th day of her birth, even though she was not registered as a beneficiary. The decision took place in judgment last Tuesday (29/3) at REsp 1941917/SP.

The child was born premature and had to be hospitalized in the ICU, exceeding the 30 days provided for in the health insurance law. In its decision, the 3rd Panel reinforced that it had already decided, based on the principles of human dignity, objective good faith, the social function of the contract and legal certainty that, although it is possible to terminate the public health, the right to full medical treatment must be guaranteed to the beneficiaries who are hospitalized.

The issue is not new in the 3rd Panel, which has recently judged another case, establishing its jurisprudence in this regard. However, it was highlighted in this Tuesday’s session, as the 4th Panel, which also analyzes private law cases, has not yet judged on the subject. In the future, if the 4th Panel takes a divergent decision, the matter can be taken to the 2nd Section of the Court to be pacified.

The action of obligation to make compensation for moral damages was filed by the minor and the mother against Notre Dame Intermédica Saúde. In it, the authors asked for the maintenance of assistance coverage by the operator, after the 30 days from the birth of the minor had passed, until the medical discharge of the treatment.

This content is part of the newsletter “Direto da Corte”, sent first hand to subscribers of the JOTA PRO Health. Discover and receive exclusive information from sector judgments in the STF and STJ, as well as decisions by ANS and Anvisa.

In the first instance, the request was partially accepted: the operator was ordered to continue the care coverage of the two, in view of the child’s premature birth and ICU admission; but the claim for moral damages was not upheld. With this, the two ensured injunctive relief – when compliance is determined until there is a final decision on the case.

Both parties appealed and, in the second instance, the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) upheld the decision on the possibility of including the granddaughter of the plan holder, as well as coverage of the period of ICU stay without time limit after the birth. The TJSP also reinforced the mother’s right to remain a dependent. The Court understood, as well as the judgment of 1st instance, that the moral damages were not configured.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Notre Dame appealed to the STJ. He maintained that the health plan holder was the minor’s grandfather and there was no provision for the inclusion of grandchildren in the contract, only for medical care in the first 30 days of the newborn’s life, according to art. 12 of Law 9656/98, health plan law.

When proclaiming her vote, the rapporteur, Nancy Andrighi, maintained that from the 31st day, care coverage for the newborn presupposes their enrollment as a beneficiary in the health plan, forming the contractual link between the latter and the operator. This consequently requires the payment of your contribution as a beneficiary.

In view of this, for the reporter, the operator is required to maintain medical treatment until hospital discharge, guaranteeing her the right to collect the amounts corresponding to the monthly fees of the same category, considered the lowest as if it were enrolled throughout the period in which health care was offered.

The minister did not accept the request for moral damages. The rapporteur considered that there was no worsening of the situation of psychological distress or anguish among the appellants.

The decision was unanimous.