Stocks operate steady, oil drops 5% as Biden considers releasing reserves; US inflation and more market affairs today

European stocks and U.S. futures traded close to stability on Thursday morning, after talks between Russia and Ukraine, aimed at finding a solution to the conflict, again made little progress.

Asian markets mostly retreated after Chinese factory activity shrank in March and oil prices plummeted. The country’s official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for March came in at 49.5, down from February’s reading of 50.2.

The 50-point mark on PMI readings separates growth from contraction. PMI readings are sequential and represent month-on-month expansion or contraction.

In the commodities market, oil prices fell sharply after news that US President Joe Biden is considering releasing up to 180 million barrels from the country’s strategic oil reserve (SPR).

Biden is expected to speak on the matter later on Thursday, with several media outlets reporting that the plan to cool soaring oil prices will involve releasing around 1 million barrels of oil a day for several months.

On the economic front, attention should be paid to inflation in the US, with the release of the consumer spending price index, the PCE, for February (9:30 am), which could strengthen expectations of a more aggressive Federal Reserve and fears that the US economy is heading for a recession, reflected by the inversion of the yield curve. The indicator is one of the main references for defining the Fed’s policies.

This is where the unemployment rate for February comes out, measured by the monthly survey PNAD Contínua (9:00 am) – the forecast of the Refinitiv consensus is 11.4%. Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US index futures are trading slightly higher this morning ahead of the last trading day of the month and quarter. Geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about rising inflation dominated market sentiment in March.

Investors are awaiting weekly jobless claims and personal income and spending data to be released in the morning.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), 0.00%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.10%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.40%

Asia

Asian markets mostly closed in the red, reflecting the sharp drop in oil prices and the contraction of Chinese manufacturing activity in March.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.44%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.73%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.06%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.40%

Europe

European markets operate in a slight decline in the last trading session of March, a month marked by global geopolitical and economic uncertainties after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European markets closed lower on Wednesday after disappointment after talks between Russia and Ukraine aimed at finding a solution to the conflict again appeared to make little progress.

Russia said on Tuesday it would reduce its military presence in some parts of Ukraine, but several countries – including the US and UK – remained skeptical of Moscow’s pledge, and Russian attacks on Ukraine continued on Wednesday.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.09%

DAX (Germany), -0.23%

CAC 40 (France), -0.11%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.19%

commodities

Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday, after the news that US President Joe Biden will release up to 180 million barrels of the commodity.

The International Energy Agency will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss oil supply concerns, Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor announced on Thursday.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia (known as OPEC+), will also hold a meeting later this Thursday and are expected to maintain their existing agreement to slowly increase production after substantially cutting production. during the Covid-19 pandemic and associated fall. in demand.

WTI oil, -6.14% at $101.19 a barrel

Brent crude, -5.09% at $107.68 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 3.34% to 897.00 yuan, equivalent to US$141.41

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.34% at $47,278.18 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In Brazil, the February unemployment rate measured by the monthly survey PNAD Contínua is released on Thursday (31) – the forecast of the Refinitiv consensus is for a rate of 11.4%.

Abroad, they have US unemployment claims and PCE inflation, both at 9:30 am.

Returning to Brazil, there is the nominal result of the public sector (9:30 am). In the evening, the PMI in Japan (9:30 pm) and China (10:45 pm) will be released.

Brazil

9:00 am: February Unemployment Rate – Continuous Pnad – 11.4% forecast

9:30 am: Public sector nominal result

USA

9:30 am: Unemployment insurance claims, with Refinitiv projection of 197,000 claims

9:30 am: February PCE Price Index; Refinitiv consensus is up 0.4% for core month-on-month

9:30 am: Personal income and expenditure data for February

3. Government studies 5% readjustment for federal executive servants

Faced with the growing mobilization in the civil service, government sectors are now studying the granting of a 5% readjustment for all federal executive servants. The increase would be given from July and would have a cost of around R$ 5 billion for the public coffers this year.

According to sources heard by Estadão/Broadcast, this measure is an “alternative” to try to distribute more equitably the salary increase demanded by employees of various public bodies, such as the Federal Revenue Service, the Central Bank and the National Treasury, which carried out work stoppages and have intensified the movement in recent weeks after President Jair Bolsonaro promised last year to increase salaries for federal police only.

PF says Bolsonaro did not commit a crime in inquiry into possible interference in the corporation

The Federal Police concluded in the investigation that investigates whether President Jair Bolsonaro interfered directly in the command of the corporation that he did not commit a crime, according to a document sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) this Wednesday.

The report also exempted former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro from criminal responsibility, responsible for bringing the accusation against Bolsonaro in April 2020, when he left the post of Minister of Justice in the government.

Bolsonaro government plans to relax rule on mask use in the work environment

The federal government is studying to make the mandatory use of respiratory protection masks in work environments more flexible. The information was confirmed this Wednesday (30) by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. “We are trying to harmonize the measures that have already been adopted by states and municipalities,” said Queiroga.

According to the executive secretary of the portfolio, Rodrigo Otávio da Cruz, the “possibility of making the use of masks more flexible in the work environment” has been jointly discussed by the ministries of Health and Labor and Welfare.

4. Covid

Last Wednesday (30), Brazil recorded 276 deaths and 30,440 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 215, down 36% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 26,180, which represents a drop of 34% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

It reached 160,507,838 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 74.71% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 175,700,134 people, which represents 81.79% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 77,013,123 people, or 35.85% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Streak Drogasil (RADL3)

The board of directors approved the distribution of interest on equity in the total gross amount of R$66 million, corresponding to R$0.040054682 per share.

Payment will be made until December 01, 2022, on a date to be determined in due course by the company’s management, based on the shareholding position on April 04 of this year.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Eletropar’s board of directors will propose the distribution of BRL 20.7 million in dividends at the AGO scheduled for April 29, 2022.

Ambev (ABEV3)

2W Energia signed a contract with Ambev (ABEV3) to supply renewable electricity to breweries in the North and Northeast of the National Interconnected System.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

According to a material fact, the change in the functional currency used by the company from real to US dollar was approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today and was promoted to “more faithfully represent the company’s results and equity, in accordance with the economic environment which is inserted.”

Being Educational (SEER3)

Ser Educacional (SEER3) reported that the Ministry of Education (MEC) has approved 48 new vacancies for the Medicine course, offered by UNESC Vilhena, maintained by the Educational Society of Rondônia, which has increased from an offer of 50 vacancies per year to 98 vacancies. annual.

Southern Cross (CSED3)

Cruzeiro do Sul (CSED3) reported adjusted net income of BRL 39.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), a decrease of 55.3% compared to BRL 89.3 million in 4Q20.

