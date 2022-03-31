Study indicates that aspirin can help in hospital treatment of covid-19

posted on 03/29/2022 19:34



Doctors also researched whether the treatment would increase the risk of bleeding, but concluded there was no significant change – (credit: stevepb/Pixabay)

Scientists at George Washington University, in the United States, concluded that the early use of aspirin in hospitalized patients with moderate Covid-19 can reduce the lethality of the disease. Second article published in the scientific journal Jama Network Openthe risk of death was reduced by 13.6% in the group of people who were treated with the drug from the first day of hospitalization.

The researchers analyzed data from 112,269 patients from 64 healthcare systems across the United States participating in the National Institute of Health’s National Covid Collaborative Cohort (N3C). In addition to lower in-hospital mortality over a 28-day period, those who received aspirin were also linked to a lower incidence of pulmonary embolism. According to the scientists, the results warrant further study in a randomized clinical trial that includes several patients with cardiovascular comorbidities.

The authors also make reservations about the limitations of the research. These include the relatively low prevalence of comorbidities, lower prevalence of obesity in the UK than in the US, and a lack of racial and ethnic diversity in the survey.

Patient safety was also verified. The main concern was with the increase in bleeding in the group that used the drug. As such, they warn that “aspirin risks should be carefully evaluated before treatment.”

The researchers also stressed the importance of continuing to seek inpatient and outpatient treatments that are effective against the coronavirus. “Despite the availability of effective vaccines in wealthy countries, Covid-19 continues to cause more than 65,000 deaths a week worldwide, highlighting the need for affordable and affordable therapies for those who are not vaccinated,” the article argues.

The full text titled Association of early aspirin use with hospital mortality in patients with moderate covid-19 can be read in full, in English, on the website of Jama Network Open.