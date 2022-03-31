Study indicates that sweeteners can cause cancer; discover healthy alternatives







Sweetener is not always a healthy alternative Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

the consumption of artificial sweeteners It is very common, especially among people who want to lose weight without giving up sweeter tastes. As sugar – a traditional product to make foods sweeter – is extremely caloric, the use of chemical substances without calories automatically becomes the easiest option. However, depending on factors such as frequency, quantity and quality, these compounds can cause some damage to health and even increase the risk of developing cancer.

At least that’s what a survey, involving more than 100,000 people and carried out by the scientific journal Plos Medicine, indicated. According to scholars, the aspartame – popular artificial sweetener – was associated with a 15% increase in the risk of all cancers and a 22% increase in the risk of breast cancer. In addition, a higher incidence of obesity-related tumors was also identified in people who use the substance.

Sugar can also cause cancer

However, anyone who thinks that, after these signs linked to the intake of artificial sweeteners, the use of sugar would again be the most appropriate is wrong. In addition to being very caloric, the product also causes an increased risk of developing cancer.

“Cancer cells, like all other cells in the body, need sources of energy to survive. While some cells derive this energy from oxygen, others, such as neoplastic cells, use sugar fermentation as a source of energy. , sugar, more specifically glucose, can boost cancer development as it feeds cancer cells, which grow and spread throughout the body,” explains Dr. Marcella Garcez, director and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

Is there a healthy option to sweeten food?

Despite all these adverse effects that the constant use of sugar and artificial sweeteners can cause to health, the casual use of these products does not cause great harm to the body. Therefore, what will allow a healthy life, away from serious diseases, but without giving up sweet flavors, is moderation.

In addition, maintaining a healthy and balanced diet also helps to prevent possible long-term damage. After all, some combinations in the diet can reduce the negative impacts of sugar.

“For example, there are nutrients such as fiber, good fats and proteins that, if eaten together with refined carbohydrates, sweets and sugars, reduce the speed of digestion and absorption of sugar in the blood, lowering the glycemic index and causing the levels of circulating glucose and insulin do not increase so fast”, says the nutritionist.

Finally, it is still worth betting on natural sweeteners and other foods that have a sweet taste, such as fruits. “Sweetened tea or fruit-infused water are also good alternatives. Juices, coffees and other liquids, not sweetened with sugar, can also be consumed, but in moderation”, concludes Dr. Garcez.