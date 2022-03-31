SUS now has the first drug to treat covid-19

The SUS will now have the first medicine against covid-19. This is Olumiant (baricitinib), from pharmaceutical Eli Lilly.

The decision was approved by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System) on Wednesday, 30.

The oral drug is indicated to treat hospitalized adult patients with the disease and who require oxygen by mask or nasal catheter, or who require high flow oxygen or non-invasive ventilation.

Credit: Disclosure/Eli Lilly Eli LillySUS incorporates first drug to treat covid-19

How does the medicine work?

Baricitinib is a drug that acts on the immune system, helping in the process of recovery from inflammatory conditions.

It is already used to treat autoimmune diseases, blood and bone marrow cancers, and rheumatoid arthritis.

More specifically, it reduces the action of interleukin-6 (IL-6), a substance linked to the occurrence of inflammatory reactions generated by various diseases and presents with high levels in more severe cases of covid-19.

Credit: Rost-9D/istockStudies show that the drug reduces the inflammatory reactions of covid

Studies have observed that the use of baracitinib plus standard therapy contributed to a significant reduction in patient mortality when compared to patients who received standard therapy alone.

Because of these positive results, baricitinib is one of the drugs indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO) for patients with severe or critical illness in combination with corticosteroids.

The drug is restricted to the hospital environment and cannot be acquired without medical advice.