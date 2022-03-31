The Pope: old age is the first victim of loss of sensitivity

During the General Audience, Francis said that “an old age that has been exercised in anticipation of God’s visit will not lose its passage: indeed, it will be even more ready to reap it, it will have more sensitivity to welcome the Lord when the Lord passes. The behavior of a Christian is to be attentive to the Lord’s visits, because the Lord passes through our life with inspirations, with the invitation to be better”.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis continued his cycle of catechesis on old age, at the General Audience this Wednesday (30/03), held in the Paul VI Room, whose theme was “Faithfulness to God’s visit for the future generation”.

Elderly Simeon and Anna were at the center of the Pontiff’s catechesis. Their reason for living, “before saying goodbye to this world, is to await God’s visit. Simeon knows, through a premonition of the Holy Spirit, that he will not die until he has seen the Messiah. Hannah goes to the temple every day, dedicating themselves to his service. Both recognize the presence of the Lord in the Child Jesus, who fills their long wait with consolation and reassures his departure from life. This is a scene of an encounter with Jesus and of farewell”.

Anesthesia of the spiritual senses

“What can we learn from these two elderly figures full of spiritual vitality?” the Pope asked. “We learned that the fidelity of waiting sharpens the senses. The Holy Spirit does exactly that: it illuminates our senses, sharpens the senses of the soul, despite the limits and wounds of the body’s senses: one is more blind, one is more deaf,” Francis said.

Old age weakens, in one way or another, the sensitivity of the body. However, an old age that was exercised in anticipation of God’s visit will not lose its passage: indeed, it will be even more ready to reap it, it will have more sensitivity to welcome the Lord when the Lord passes. We remember that the behavior of a Christian is to be attentive to the Lord’s visits, because the Lord passes through our life with inspirations, with the invitation to be better. Saint Augustine said: “I am afraid of God when he passes by” – “But why are you afraid?” – “I’m afraid of not realizing it and letting it go”. It is the Holy Spirit who prepares the senses to understand when the Lord visits us, as he did with Simeon and Anna.

According to the Pope, we need “an old age endowed with living spiritual senses and capable of recognizing the signs of God, that is, the Sign of God, which is Jesus. A sign that always puts us in crisis. puts in crisis because it is a “sign of contradiction”, but it fills us with joy. Crisis doesn’t necessarily bring sadness, no: being in crisis while serving the Lord often brings peace and joy.” Therefore, the problem is the “anesthesia of the spiritual senses, this is bad, a generalized syndrome in a society that cultivates the illusion of eternal youth, and its most dangerous characteristic is that it is almost unconscious. You are not aware of being anesthetized. And this happens! It has always happened and happens in our times. The anesthetized senses, not understanding what is happening; the inner senses, the senses of the Spirit to understand the presence of God or the presence of evil, anesthetized, making no distinction”.

Insensitivity of the spiritual senses

According to Francisco, “when we lose the sensitivity of touch or taste, we immediately realize it. The one of the soul, on the contrary, we can ignore it for a long time”. Such sensitivity “does not refer simply to the thought of God or religion. The insensitivity of the spiritual senses concerns compassion and pity, shame and remorse, faithfulness and dedication, tenderness and honor, self-responsibility and to the pain for the next”.

It’s curious: insensitivity doesn’t make you understand compassion, doesn’t make you understand pity, doesn’t make you feel shame or remorse for having done a bad thing. And so.

“The anesthetized spiritual senses confuse everything and the person does not feel, spiritually. And old age becomes, so to speak, the first victim of this loss of sensitivity. In a society that exercises sensitivity mainly for pleasure, there can only be a loss of attention by the weakest and competition from the winners prevail.”

Thus, sensitivity is lost. Certainly, the rhetoric of inclusion is the ritual formula of every politically correct speech. But it still doesn’t bring a true correction in the practices of normal coexistence: a culture of social tenderness has difficulty growing. The spirit of human brotherhood – which I thought it necessary to relaunch with force – is like a discarded garment, to be admired, yes, but… in a museum.

For the Pope, “in real life we ​​can observe, with moving gratitude, many young people capable of honoring this fraternity to the core. But the problem is exactly this: there is a discard, a guilty discard, among the witness of this vital lymph of social tenderness and the conformism that forces youth to tell their story in a completely different way”.

“What can we do to fill this gap? What is the concrete revelation that stimulates the sensitivity of Simeon and Anna?” asked Francis. “It consists of recognizing in a child that they have not generated and that they see for the first time the sure sign of God’s visit. They accept that they are not protagonists, but only witnesses.”

The great generation of the superficial

According to Francis, “when someone accepts not to be a protagonist, but becomes involved as a witness, everything is fine: that man or that woman is maturing well”, but when you have the desire to always be a protagonist, “this path towards the fullness of old age will never mature. God’s visit is not incarnated in their life, it does not put them on the scene as saviors: God is not incarnated in their generation, but in the generation to come”.

“They lose their spirit, they lose the will to live with maturity and, as they say, they live superficially. It is the great generation of the superficial, who do not allow themselves to feel things with the sensitivity of the Spirit. But why aren’t they allowed? Partly out of laziness, and partly because they can no longer. It is bad when a civilization loses the sensitivity of the Spirit.”

On the contrary, it is wonderful when we find elderly people like Simeon and Anna who preserve this sensitivity of the Spirit and are able to understand different situations, as these two understood the situation that was before them which was the manifestation of the Messiah.

“Old age which has cultivated the sensitivity of the soul extinguishes all envy between the generations, all resentment, all recrimination for the advent of God in the next generation, which arrives with the farewell of its own.”

According to the Pope, “this is what happens to an open old man with an open young man: he says goodbye to life, but hands over, in quotation marks, his life to the new generation. in peace”.