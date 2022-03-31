The Unexpected Consequences of the 4-Day Workweek | Contests and Employment

He works in public relations in London and his new work schedule has forced him to better organize his time.

He managed to meet his deadlines, kept his tasks on schedule, and still had an extra day off work every week. And, most importantly, he had only recently been a father and could spend more time with his son.

His day of rest varied between Tuesdays and Wednesdays. But in an always-on environment, he still needed to be available for emergencies on his rest day and worked longer on other days to make up for it.

“The boundary between home and work has become blurred,” according to Camgöz. “Sunday night, I would go over my tasks and divide my time as best I could.” But he says that all these compensations were worth it.

“I was pleased to be able to spend more time with my son, which otherwise would not have been possible. And it eased the financial pressure: just that extra day at home allowed me to save 400 pounds (R$ 2,500) a month with nursery.”

But some older members of his team were not so happy with this pattern of work, as they preferred a conventional schedule. “I thought I was doing well, but my manager didn’t feel the same way,” says Camgöz. “Professionally, they were seeing me less, so they thought I was producing less.”

Without receiving clear feedback, he ended up not knowing for sure where he really was. Until, six months later, Camgöz had the opportunity to be promoted, but with one condition: he would need to resume the five-day-a-week schedule.

Since the pandemic brought unprecedented changes to the world of work, there has been a lot of talk about the four-day workweek. Touted as the panacea for burnout and job stress, companies and even governments have been experimenting with this idea. And preliminary results indicate possible benefits, which include better work-life balance and increased well-being, without detriment to employee productivity.

But even when a workday is cleared from the calendar, the workload, in many cases, remains the same. Facing a more rigorous schedule, workers often have to adapt to new practices and increased working hours.

And, as Camgöz discovered, the rapid shift to a new way of working can raise questions – especially if not everyone is fully on board with the change. This means that the four-day workweek can bring many positives, but it can also have unintended consequences for some people.

The evolution of the four-day workweek

Discussions about the length of the workweek are nothing new. As early as 1926, the Ford Motor Company standardized the week from Monday to Friday. The previous practice was for the six-day week, with only Sundays for rest.

“Henry Ford’s theory was that the five days [de trabalho]for the same pay, would increase worker productivity as people would put in more effort in the shorter workweek,” according to Jim Harter, chief scientist for workplace management and wellness at the polling firm. US-based Gallup, based in Nebraska.

To a large extent, Ford’s theory has been proven correct. In the decades that followed, the five-day workweek became common practice.

But in the 1950s, there were calls from labor unions for the introduction of the four-day week. “People started to imagine that if we took another day out of the week, it would be even better,” according to Harter.

In March 2020, a Gallup study of more than 10,000 full-time US employers showed that only 5% had adopted shorter workweeks. Adoption of the four-day workweek remained sluggish, until the pandemic caused some leaders to re-examine the issue, generating a huge growth in the number of attempts and announcements to shorten the workweek.

“Recent changes in work have accelerated the four-day movement,” says Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, who lives in California and is program director at 4 Day Week Global, an advocate for a shorter workweek.

For him, “the pandemic has made it clear that we can radically change the way we work. [a tendência que levou um número recorde de trabalhadores norte-americanos a deixar seus empregos durante a pandemia de covid-19] made companies look for new recruiting and retention tools [de funcionários].”

There are different models of the four-day workweek, ranging from eliminating a workday, reducing hours and paying the same pay, to intense work hours, during which five-day work is bundled into four longer shifts. and overwhelmed.

The goal is often the first scenario, achieved by a combination of new tools and operating practices that increase efficiency and result in greater worker well-being, which fuels productivity. But if operational changes are not carefully planned, there is a great risk that the second situation will occur.

“A common mistake is for a company to say, ‘Let’s start on Monday and define as things go,'” says Pang. “That could create big problems down the road.”

How does five days’ work fit into four?

As entrepreneurs have made some pilot schemes permanent in recent months, employees have become familiar with the ins and outs of the four-day workweek.

Jennifer Shepherd says the move to a shorter workweek was “transformative”. Her employer based in Durham, UK – fintech Atom – introduced the four-day workweek in November 2021 for all of its 430 employees.

“Friday is now a special day that I spend with my one-year-old daughter,” she says.

Andy Illingworth of Leeds, UK-based design agency Punch Creative has been working four days a week since 2020 and also highly values ​​his additional day off. “Friday afternoons are historically not the most productive,” he says.

“Now, on Friday, I can explore my hobbies, play tennis and go for long walks. I also have more time to prepare ideas and techniques that I can present on Monday morning. I wouldn’t want to go back to the work week. five days,” says Illingworth.

But Illingworth and Shepherd know that getting all the work done in four days instead of five can come at a cost. Illingworth’s mandatory work schedule is now 90 minutes longer every day, Monday through Thursday.

“I work from 8 am to 5 pm, with a 30-minute lunch break,” he explains. “We need to cut our lunch hour in half. But I feel more refreshed, more focused and productive, working four days on end.”

Shepherd, on the other hand, is adapting to the more intense work pace. “There are still times when I panic mid-afternoon on a Thursday and remember I don’t have another day at work to finish everything,” she says. “But now I use my time more efficiently. I can work when it’s convenient. When the kids are in bed, I can log in and do some more intense work, with the satisfaction of not getting emails or instant messages.”

The Gallup poll also finds positive and negative impacts of the shorter workweek. As employee well-being increases and burnout decreases with the four-day week, so does a lack of commitment. Workers who already feel disconnected from the company are predisposed to move further away if they work fewer days.

Some employees may resist the compressed week imposed by their employer, which may have longer working hours and fewer breaks. Others may already be working at full speed, which means that the shorter workweek could take a toll on managing your workload.

“There are employees who will end up trying to absorb more work in the four days, when before they had more flexibility to work for five days,” according to Harter. “Arriving Thursday afternoon without finishing your work while everyone else is going home can create stress and resentment.”

Pang says a potential pitfall with the four-day workweek is the impact on the workforce: Employees are so focused on finishing their tasks on a tighter schedule that the flame of collaboration goes out. “Offices can end up looking like ghost towns,” he adds.

But Illingworth believes these “small adaptation problems” can be corrected over time. “Our workplace has a dynamic atmosphere,” he says. “Running to finish work on Thursday afternoon doesn’t happen often.”

The importance of operational planning

At the moment, many companies are looking for new ways to attract and retain the best talent.

According to a recent survey of 4,000 workers in the United States, 83% of them want the four-day week. This raises the possibility that companies will rush to a shorter workweek, hastily envisioning substantial policy changes.

But Pang cautions that rather than increasing pressure on employees to work faster for fewer days, careful planning and preparation is critical to making the work model sustainable.

“I don’t know many companies that succeed without radically transforming their day-to-day operations,” he says. “It’s critical to design a shorter workweek that is fair for everyone, from executives to front-line workers.”

Harter suggests that a more personalized working model for each employee — which may include a shorter work week — might be a better solution than simply imposing a four-day standard on the entire staff.

“The four-day workweek may be the answer for some people,” he says, “but flexible working is a desire for most workers, it brings greater commitment and well-being and fits into a modern workplace. .”

Camgöz eventually accepted the promotion and returned to the five-day work week schedule, but would like to resume the four-day work week in the future — a work schedule that Shepherd and Illingworth are keen to do. But they’ve all found that putting the new working model into practice has consequences, whether in the form of longer workdays, high pressure on Thursdays, or worries about what their bosses think.

In Camgöz’s case, he realized that for this scheme to work, it would need greater alignment between its goals, the workplace culture, and the personalities of the people involved.