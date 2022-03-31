To avoid Russia, new world’s longest flight is created

A new record will soon be broken, in a flight that will become the longest in the world because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Airbus A350 – Image: Cathay Pacific





The feat will be carried out by Cathay Pacific, a Hong Kong-flagged airline which, as it is based in Chinese territory, depends heavily on Russian airspace to obtain the most direct routes to various regions of the planet.

Many of its routes have changed or been cancelled, in a direct impact of the ban on flights passing through Russia to Western countries.

But even with these restrictions that impacted its operations, associated with the severe Covid-19 containment measures that are still imposed by China and Hong Kong, the company continues to seek to reinvent its business, and now its flight from New York to Hong Kong will pass. across the Atlantic, as Singapore’s Channel News Asia revealed.

With this new route, the company’s Airbus A350-1000 will cover 16,668 kilometers in 17 hours and 50 minutes, far surpassing the Singapore Airlines route from Singapore to New York. In this one, the A350-900ULR covers 15,343 kilometers in 18 hours, a little longer due to the high winds on the route.

Since the restriction of the flight over Russia, the route has been made across the Pacific, however, in a statement to AFP, the company said that the transatlantic option on the return is more favorable than the usual trans-Pacific route because of “strong seasonal winds”. this time of year.”

Therefore, it is understood that the new longest flight in the world will be temporary until the wind dynamics change again in a few months.



