Trial of one of the ‘Beatles’ of the Islamic State in the US begins | World

The first prosecution in the United States of a major member of the Islamic State formally begins this Wednesday (30) near Washington. El Shafee Elsheikh is blamed for the beheading of American hostages in Iraq and Syria.
According to the Syrian government, Elsheikh holds UK citizenship. He was part of a group of four kidnappers. nicknamed “Beatles” by their own prisoners due to their British accent.
They gained international attention by showing the beheadings in their propaganda videos.
Illustration shows the Elsheikh trial in the United States — Photo: Bill Hennessy via Reuters
Among its victims are four American citizens: journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, as well as humanitarian workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kessing, which justifies the intervention of the American justice, according to Reuters.
However, thes “Beatles” are also accused of holding at least 27 hostages from 15 countriesincluding United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, France, Denmark, New Zealand, Peru among others.
One of the members, the British Mohammed Emwazi, died in a drone attack in 2015. Another of them, Aine Lesley Davis, was convicted in Turkey of terrorism and is in prison.
Elsheikh along with Alexanda Kotey, the fourth member of the group, were arrested in Iraq by the US army and later taken to the United States. Kotey will be tried in the month.
Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are tried in the US for the murder of Americans in Iraq and Syria – Photo: Disclosure / Syrian Democratic Forces
According to the kidnapping victims, El Shafee Elsheikh, nicknamed “George”, was the most brutal of the group.
According to the indictment, the “Beatles” tortured their hostages, with simulated drowning and crucifixion, as well as electric shock sessions.
According to Spanish reporter Javier Espinosa, who spent six months in the hands of the Islamic State, Elsheikh was the leader: “he who decided who should live or die”.
Some former hostages must be summoned by the prosecution to report the abuse suffered during the kidnappings.
A woman who was detained for several months with Kayla Mueller may be among the witnesses. Unlike her male compatriots, who were all executed, the young American was reportedly handed over to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who allegedly raped her on several occasions before murdering her in 2015, according to AFP.