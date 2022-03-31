Trump leads election poll against Biden and Kamala Harris for 2024

Former President of the United States Donald Trump appears ahead of opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in an election poll released on Tuesday 29, about a hypothetical race in 2024. The survey shows Trump with 47% of voting intentions, against 41. % Biden and 12% undecided.

The poll was conducted by the Center for American Policy Studies at Harvard University in conjunction with the consulting firm The Harris Poll.

According to the study, Vice President Kamala Harris performs even worse than Biden. While 49% prefer Trump, only 38% would choose the former senator.

The approval of the current US government appears at 39%, a rate considered low. A majority of respondents said that both the economy and the country as a whole are heading in the wrong direction.

Trump is also a favorite among GOP voters: 59% prefer his name, against 11% and 10% for former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, respectively.

One of those responsible for the survey, Mark Penn, told the American newspaper that the numbers indicate more about Biden’s current challenges in government and less about Trump’s popularity.

Both Republicans and Democrats have yet to choose their candidates for the next presidential election. In November of this year, the North American country will hold elections for Congress.