UN says it expects measures against violence in El Salvador to respect human rights; criminal group killed 87 people in 3 days | World

UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday (29) that he is concerned about the increase in violence in El Salvador, and hopes that the measures taken by President Nayib Bukele to combat the problem will be “in line with human rights”. “.

The secretary-general said he “is concerned about the increase in violence in El Salvador over the weekend and expresses his solidarity with Salvadorans in this difficult juncture,” said his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.

The president of El Salvador decreed an exception regime last Sunday and, the following day, gave an ultimatum to criminal groups, considered responsible for 87 homicides in three days. Members of these groups have been subject since Sunday to a strict state of emergency in prisons.

Guterres “is confident that the measures taken will respect human rights, international laws and protocols,” said his spokesman.

The measures taken by Bukele against members of imprisoned criminal groups were criticized by former secretary of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Paulo Abrão. “Criminal populism: illegalities to face illegalities. Barbarism to face barbarism,” Abram posted on Twitter.

Bukele responded immediately: “You at the OAS and the IACHR were the ones who sponsored the truce (between gangs) that only strengthened criminal groups and allowed them to accumulate resources, money and weapons.