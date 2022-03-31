US accuses Russia of sending 1,000 Wagner Group mercenaries to Donbass in eastern Ukraine | World

Russia has sent around 1,000 Wagner Group mercenaries to the breakaway Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, the Pentagon accused on Wednesday.

US Defense Spokesperson John Kirby said contract soldiers were flown to this region treated as a “priority” by the Moscow government.

On Monday (28), British military intelligence said that mercenaries from the Wagner Group had gone to eastern Ukraine.

“They are to send over a thousand mercenaries, including senior leaders of the organization, to carry out combat operations,” the UK Ministry of Defense said.

Wagner Group is a private military company very close to the government of Vladimir Putin.

The organization is known for its actions in Ukraine in 2014 and for fighting – under Russian command – in battles in Syria and in African countries.

The group is called by Kremlin critics “Putin’s private army”. It is made up of heavily armed and combat-ready mercenaries.

Last year, three international organizations denounced the company to the Russian courts for alleged war crimes committed by its men in Syria.

Wagner Group logo in an illustrative photo

Wagner’s men were first used in 2014, when the Crimean peninsula was annexed by Russia. They fought alongside pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Russia denies any military presence in the region, but the well-equipped and professional fighters appeared among the rebels committed against the Ukrainian authorities.

Presence in Syria and Africa

In 2015, with the Russian intervention in Syria in support of President Bashar Al-Assad, there was information about the presence of the Wagner Group alongside the Russian army. Moscow has always denied.

In Libya, their men would be alongside the forces of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and in the Central African Republic they would be part of the army’s “instructors”.

Its presence in Sudan, Mozambique and Venezuela was also pointed out. These are suspicions, but without formal proof and always with Russian denials, reports the agency France Presse.

Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group doing security work for the convoy of the President of the Central African Republic

Who runs the Wagner Group?

According to Russian state news agency Tass, Dmitri Utkin is in charge of the Wagner Group’s operations. Little is known about this man, who is said to have had a background in military intelligence.

Utkin, according to a report in the newspaper “The Economist”, was a soldier in the Russian Armed Forces and carries Nazi tattoos on his body.

The group’s name would also be a tribute to Adolf Hitler’s favorite composer, Richard Wagner.

In December 2016, Utkin was received at the Kremlin for a ceremony honoring the “heroes of Syria”. He was even photographed with President Vladimir Putin.

In the financial aspect, Wagner would be led by a key man in the Kremlin, businessman Yevgueni Prigozhin, close to Putin.

Dmitry Utkin (bottom right) along with Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and other Wagner Group commanders. This image is believed to be from December 2016

The Wagner Group does not legally exist in Russia, where private military companies are prohibited. However, according to Agence France Presse, the group would have employed thousands of veterans from the Russian army or security services.

In addition, according to a report by “The Economist”, the Russian armed forces work closely with the group, providing munitions and transport aircraft. The head of Ukraine’s security services compared Wagner to “a private army of Putin”.

According to the Carnegie Moscow Center for Russian Studies, which calls the Wagner Group “Russia’s worst kept secret”, this private corporation gives the Kremlin the possibility of denying the sending of soldiers to war zones, as it does not is linked to the Russian state.

On the other hand, it also serves as a tool to strengthen Russian influence with states that receive military support, since the group is financed by oligarchs close to Putin.

What do they do in Ukraine?

According to UK Intelligence, the military of the Wagner Group would be being sent to eastern Ukraine – where the separatist Donbass is located – to compensate for the loss of men from Russia.

“Due to heavy losses and a largely stalled invasion, Russia was likely forced to re-prioritize Wagner personnel for Ukraine at the expense of operations in Africa and Syria,” says the British Defense Ministry.