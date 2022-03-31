Versailles reopens to the public the birthplace of French democracy

The Palace of Versailles will reopen on Friday (1st) the “Jogo de Palma” room, an emblematic place of the 1789 Revolution, where a group of deputies met to found French democracy.

The room was created in 1686 for King Louis XIV, who liked to play “palm”, an earlier version of today’s tennis.

Unknown to the general public, a few meters from the palace entrance, the room received on June 20, 1789 the representatives of the bourgeoisie and the popular classes (the Third Estate) who swore not to leave the place until they delivered a written Constitution to the nation.

The “Jogo de Palma” room after restoration Image: Publicity/Palace of Versailles

This solemn oath led to the creation of the National Assembly, which abolished feudalism and approved the Declaration of Human Rights.

The room was fully restored between July 2021 and February this year. The public will now be able to “open a door to a forgotten part of history”, Catherine Pégard, president of the public body that manages the palace, museum and gardens, told AFP.

The environment before restoration Image: Publicity/Palace of Versailles

The roof, the wooden decoration, the paintings and the floor of the room were restored, with sober and classic colors: red, gray and the natural color of the wood.

The mural by Luc-Olivier Merson, which was based on a large painting by David reminiscent of the Oath of the Palm Game, has also been restored.

Room detail during restoration work Image: Publicity/Palace of Versailles

At the same time, the Palace announced the reopening of the rooms of Luís 15’s heir, Luís Fernando, and his sisters.

They are a succession of richly decorated rooms, closed to the public for almost ten years.