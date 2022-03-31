War in Ukraine closer to the end? What to expect from the new negotiations

Abhishek Pratap

  • Alessandra Correa
  • From Washington (USA) to BBC News Brazil

Mariupol, March 20

Credit, Getty Images

After a round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday (29/3), Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said that in an effort to “increase mutual trust”, his country would “drastically” reduce combat operations near the Ukrainian capital Kiev and Chernigov, a city in northern Ukraine.

The Turkish government, which hosted delegations from Russia and Ukraine, said Tuesday’s result represents the most significant progress since the start of the war in February. But despite the positive signs, US and UK officials reacted cautiously.

US President Joe Biden has said he will not jump to conclusions before seeing Russia’s actions. “We’ll see if they do what they’re suggesting,” he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had yet to see “signs of seriousness” from Russia about seeking peace.

