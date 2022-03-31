What the photo of the Sun with 83 million pixels can reveal

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, operated in partnership by the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, recorded a photo of the Sun with 83 million pixels – the highest resolution obtained to date.

The image was captured on March 7, when the spacecraft was right on the border between Earth and the star, 75 million kilometers from the Sun. The tool used was the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI). You can check the full image at this link.

The photo is actually a large patch. It took 25 images to cover the entire Sun, which were taken within a four-hour period. But it was worth it: to give you an idea, the image resolution is 10 times better than a 4K TV screen.

If you look closely at the edges of the Sun, you can see some dark filaments forming. These are spaces prone to erupting, spewing coronal gas into space and creating solar storms.

Solar Orbiter also obtained photos from the Spectral Imaging of the Coronal Environment (SPICE), a second instrument that captures images at different wavelengths. Its objective was to record from the chromosphere to the corona of the Sun.

The different layers have different temperatures: purple corresponds to hydrogen gas at a temperature of 10,000°C, blue to carbon at 32,000°C, green to oxygen at 320,000°C and yellow to neon at 630,000°C.