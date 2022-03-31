what to eat to fight symptoms

Only those who suffer or have suffered with constipation knows how uncomfortable this situation is and, in some cases, desperate. For the intestine to function properly, it is necessary to take care of food and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Here are some foods that help fight constipation symptoms:

Plum

This is that classic grandma tip and it really works: eating black plums regularly helps to improve bowel function.

The reason lies in the fact that the fruit is rich in fiber in the flesh and skin, so don’t forget to buy your plum when you go to the market.

Wheat bran

Including wheat bran in your recipes is a good way to fight constipation symptoms. If you don’t have time to make great recipes, you can even use wheat bran to prepare a good bean turnout or an egg farofinha.

This product improves the functioning of the intestine, gives the feeling of satiety and helps control your cholesterol levels.

Papaya

Of course, papaya would not be left out of this list. The fiber in the fruit helps to create a bulky stool. In addition, papain, a substance present in papaya, is known precisely for accelerating the evacuation process.

oat bran

This ingredient is rich in soluble and insoluble fiber and beta-glucan, substances that together create a healthier and bulkier fecal mass.

In addition, fibers promote the growth of good bacteria in the intestinal flora, facilitating the movement of the organ.

Water

Whenever we talk about fiber consumption, we must also remember the importance of drink plenty of water throughout the day.

It is the water that hydrates the fibers and makes them play their role in facilitating the passage of stool. If you eat a lot of fiber but don’t drink enough water, the effect can be the opposite.

Adding natural and whole foods to your diet is always a good choice, including in relation to gut health. If you have constipation very often, it is important to make an appointment with a doctor and also with a nutritionist.