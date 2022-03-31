WhatsApp voice messages are a real success on the platform, which is why around 7 billion audios are sent daily. Because of this, the company seems interested in adding new features to the system, as announced this Wednesday.

On its official blog, WhatsApp published a series of changes. “Today, we are pleased to announce new features that will make the experience of sending and receiving voice messages on WhatsApp even better,” the official statement said.

Among the changes are:

Playback outside the conversation: listen to a voice message without having to keep the conversation open, while doing other things or reading and replying to other messages.

listen to a voice message without having to keep the conversation open, while doing other things or reading and replying to other messages. Pause/resume recording: now, when recording a message, you can pause the recording in case there is an interruption or you need to think about what to say, and resume it when you are ready.

now, when recording a message, you can pause the recording in case there is an interruption or you need to think about what to say, and resume it when you are ready. Waveform view: shows a visual representation of the sound in the voice message to help accompany the recording.

shows a visual representation of the sound in the voice message to help accompany the recording. Recording preview: listen to your voice messages before sending them.

listen to your voice messages before sending them. Resume playback: when you are listening to a voice message and want to pause it, you can pick up where you left off by returning to the conversation.

when you are listening to a voice message and want to pause it, you can pick up where you left off by returning to the conversation. Accelerated playback of forwarded messages: listen to voice messages faster at 1.5x or 2x speeds, both regular and forwarded messages.

WhatsApp announces new features in voice messages. Image: Playback/WhatsApp

According to the company, the features will be made available gradually to all users over the next few weeks.

You know when you want to transfer a file on WhatsApp, but the size is not supported by the app? The messenger may soon resolve this (at least in some cases). A beta version of the iOS app is testing to allow the transfer of media files up to two GB in size.

According to the WABetainfo website, beta 22.7.0.76 for iOS is available in Argentina for some users. Remembering that WhatsApp’s current file limit is 100 MB, so increasing it to 2 GB would represent a giant change in the app’s features.

